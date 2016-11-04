Man robbed of Camaro while fueling at Little Rock gas station, police say

A man was robbed of his vehicle early Thursday while fueling at a south Little Rock convenience store, police say.

Authorities were called to a carjacking shortly before 1 a.m. at the Exxon at 10423 Chicot Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

A 32-year-old Little Rock resident told a responding officer that he felt someone place an object against his back while at the gas station, looking behind him to find a semi-automatic handgun.

The armed robber told the man to put up the gas pump and demanded the keys to his black 2013 Chevrolet Camaro, according to the report.

Police said the carjacker then took the man's car and fled south on Chicot Road toward County Line Road.

The carjacker was described in the report as a black man between 18 and 25 who stands around 5 feet 3 inches tall.

No suspects were named in the report, and no arrests had been made as of Friday morning.