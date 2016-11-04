Subscribe Register Login

Friday, November 04, 2016, 8:16 a.m.
March 21 trial set in killings at Arkansas salvage yard

By Dave Hughes

This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.

Tyler Barefield will stand trial March 21 on capital murder charges in the shooting deaths of two men in September at the Russellville salvage yard that his father owns.

Barefield, 35, went before a Pope County Circuit Court judge Monday where he entered an innocent plea to two counts of capital murder. Barefield is being held without bail on the charges.

The bodies of Aaron Brock, 22, and Beau DeWitt, 22, both of Dardanelle, were discovered Sept. 20 inside a crushed car at U-Pull-It Auto Parts.

They died from gunshot wounds, shot from behind, according to the prosecutor's office. The criminal complaint said they died Sept. 16.

A Pope County sheriff's deputy testified in a probable cause hearing in September that surveillance video showed Barefield carrying an AR-15 rifle, which uses .223-caliber ammunition, in the salvage yard about 1:15 a.m. Sept. 16.

A spent .223-caliber shell casing was found near where the men were believed to have been shot, and a bullet fragment consistent with .223-caliber ammunition was recovered from one of the bodies, according to reports.

The deputy testified that Barefield admitted to crushing the car in which the two men were found but denied being present when they were killed.

A witness testified Brock and DeWitt had broken into the yard during the night to look for car parts. They had been at the salvage yard earlier that day but the yard closed before they could finish salvaging the parts they sought.

State Desk on 11/04/2016

Print Headline: March 21 trial set in killings at Russellville salvage yard

