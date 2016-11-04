MAYFLOWER 21, MARIANNA 6
MARIANNA -- Dean Simmons rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns as Mayflower (6-4, 4-3 2-3A) downed Marianna (2-7, 2-5).
Simmons rushed 31 times, scoring on runs of 1 yard, 3 yards and 6 yards.
Keon Simmons had an interception and Turner Hudson had 10 tackles.
