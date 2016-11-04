MAYFLOWER 21, MARIANNA 6

Subscribe Register Login

Friday, November 04, 2016, 2:18 a.m.
2-3A

This article was published today at 2:00 a.m.

MARIANNA -- Dean Simmons rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns as Mayflower (6-4, 4-3 2-3A) downed Marianna (2-7, 2-5).

Simmons rushed 31 times, scoring on runs of 1 yard, 3 yards and 6 yards.

Keon Simmons had an interception and Turner Hudson had 10 tackles.

Sports on 11/04/2016

