McClellan subdues Parkview

Junior quarterback Bennie Kemp III accounted for 246 yards running and passing and six touchdowns in Little Rock McClellan's 54-8 victory over Little Rock Parkview in a 5A-Central game Thursday night at Little Rock Fair's War Eagle Stadium.

McClellan (7-3, 5-2 5A-Central) earned the conference's No. 3 playoff seed and will be at 5A-South's No. 2 seed in a first-round game next week.

McClellan, which led 22-0 late in the first half, played without standout senior tailback Pierre Strong (shoulder) and starting quarterback Dalvion Childs (ankle).

Both were injured in last week's 22-18 loss to two-time defending Class 5A state champion Pulaski Academy.

It didn't matter against the Patriots (1-8, 1-6), who were outgained 350-45 in total yardage.

Kemp ran 13 times for 133 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also completed 4 of 8 passes for 113 yards and 1 touchdown -- all in the first half.

Kemp, 6-1, 215 pounds, gutted Parkview on zone-read keepers up the middle.

"That's just one of the plays Bennie runs well," said McClellan Coach Maurice Moody, who led the Lions to last year's 5A title game. "He's so big, get him going downhill. We knew we would have some success with that."

Kemp scored on runs 1, 11, 43, 10 and 36 yards. He threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Jaylin Cunningham with 44 seconds remaining in the second quarter, then ran for two points, and a 30-8 halftime lead.

McClellan invoked the Arkansas Activities Sportsmanship rule (a continuously running clock when the score differential reaches 35 points in the second half) when Kemp scored on a 10-yard run for a 46-8 lead with 5:03 remaining in the third quarter.

Kemp scored his final touchdown on a 36-yard run with 9:31 remaining in the game.

Parkview's touchdown came on an 84-yard kickoff return by junior Zach Smith with 3:14 remaining in the first half.

The Patriots didn't record a first down until the first play of the second quarter and had 7 total yards at halftime.

Parkview finished 0 of 10 passing.

"We just didn't get anything going," interim Parkview Coach Kenny Stephens said. "They had a good plan against us defensively. When you're one-dimensional, it's tough."

