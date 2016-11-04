Filings fly, but no bridge-trial verdict

NEWARK, N.J. — A federal jury went home Thursday without reaching a verdict in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing trial of two former allies of Republican Gov. Chris Christie as defense attorneys sought a mistrial and to have some evidence removed from consideration.

Four days into deliberations, the jury left the courthouse without sending any questions to the judge.

Bridget Kelly, Christie’s former deputy chief of staff, and Bill Baroni, his top appointee to the bridge authority, are charged with scheming to use traffic jams to punish a Democratic mayor who didn’t endorse Christie in 2013.

Defense attorneys were busy Thursday filing motions with U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton, including a motion for a mistrial. Attorneys would give no details on what the motion contained, and Wigenton allowed the prosecution to file its response to the motion under seal, away from public view.

Wigenton had yet to rule on the mistrial motion Thursday.

Christie has denied any knowledge of the plot and wasn’t charged.

Tests: 2 boys died of drug from China

SALT LAKE CITY — Toxicology tests confirm two 13-year-old boys in the Utah ski-resort town of Park City overdosed on a new synthetic drug that is available online, police said Thursday.

Ryan Ainsworth and Grant Seaver died in September of acute intoxication of a drug called U-47700, sometimes known as “pink,” Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter said in a statement, citing results from the Utah medical examiner’s office.

It’s among a new generation of opioid drugs being synthesized in labs overseas and is too new as a recreational drug to be listed as illegal.

The drug got to Park City after other teens ordered it from China, according to search warrants. One teenager has been charged with distribution of a controlled substance and reckless endangerment. Police are investigating a group of youths in the town.

The drug can be bought easily online for about $40, Carpenter has said.

Nearly eight times stronger than morphine, U-47700 has been connected with at least 50 deaths nationwide.

Rock fall empties nuke-waste depot

CARLSBAD, N.M. — Employees evacuated the federal government’s only underground nuclear waste repository after a reported rock fall at the southern New Mexico plant.

Officials said there were no injuries and no release of radiological contamination Thursday at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in the Carlsbad area.

Employees working in the area of Panel 7 reported a loud noise about 2:20 p.m. and saw salt dust indicating a possible rock fall.

The employees reported the noise and salt dust to the central monitoring room, which ordered an evacuation as a precaution.

A team of mine-rescue, geotechnical and radiological-control personnel are developing a plan to re-enter the underground repository today to determine the exact location and extent of the rock fall.

The plant has been closed since February 2014 because of a radiation release.