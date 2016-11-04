RAZORBACKS REPORT: Neuheisel says Austin Allen is 'tougher than nails'

FAYETTEVILLE -- CBS analyst Rick Neuheisel, who was in Fayetteville this week to speak at the Northwest Arkansas Touchdown Club, was asked which Arkansas player has stood out to him.

"I think the quarterback is tougher than nails," said Neuheisel, referring to junior Austin Allen. "I think he has 'it,' when you're looking for moxie at that position. Does that mean he's playing perfectly? No. And he holds the ball probably a little too long, because he's tough.

"So if I'm coaching him, I've got to impress upon him I need it out of your hands faster. Which means we've got to do more from a formation standpoint to give you more tells as to where the ball should go. And then we need receivers that -- we have to do it via motion -- but we need them to separate quicker, so that we don't put ourselves in an uphill situation by down and distance."

Allen, who has absorbed 20 of the Hogs' 21 sacks allowed, said Wednesday he needs to make quicker decisions.

"I think a little bit of those hits might have been on me, just trying to wait on something down the field to develop and trying to make a big play or something like that," Allen said. "I've just been working on getting through my reads quicker. If something's covered downfield, getting to my check down and just trying to get the guys the ball."

Allen ranks No. 24 in the nation in passing efficiency, is tied for No. 16 with 18 touchdown passes and is No. 33 with 256 passing yards per game. The junior from Fayetteville is No. 42 with 62.2 percent completions.

Dawgs like Hogs?

Preparing for and playing Georgia last week should have given Florida some insight into facing the Arkansas offense, which likes to huddle and uses tight ends and fullbacks.

CBS analyst Rick Neuheisel suggested that Georgia Coach Kirby Smart is trying to create an offensive identity similar to Arkansas.

"Georgia, remember, is trying to be Arkansas," Neuheisel said after his appearance at the Northwest Arkansas Touchdown Club this week. "I mean they hired Jim Chaney and Sam Pittman because they were collaborators here, and it's what Kirby Smart believed was the way to be a dominant team in the SEC.

"It's not working yet, but that's the blueprint that he wants to try to work. As a defensive coordinator, it's the ultimate compliment when you go find the offensive guys that gave you the most trouble. They're trying to get that done at Georgia, to be more like Arkansas."

Nailed it

Arkansas offensive line coach Kurt Anderson, a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, essentially nailed his prediction for Game 7 of the World Series while meeting with the media Wednesday night.

Less than 30 minutes before first pitch, Anderson predicted the Cubs would jump out early on Cleveland ace Corey Kluber and that home runs would play a role due to the warmer air in Cleveland.

Anderson wore a deep blue T-shirt that read, "I Ain't Afraid of No Goat" that played on the Ghostbusters' catchphrase. A native of Evanston, Ill., Anderson said he saw celebrity Cubs fan Bill Murray wearing the shirt during the National League Championship Series, and he rushed to buy one.

Anderson said he took his wife, Jennifer, on a first date to a Cubs game in 2005 and that he named his dog Rizzo in honor of Chicago first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Anderson said his first order of business Wednesday night was watching film to prepare for Florida, but he planned to sneak a glance at his phone for World Series updates.

"I'll be ready to celebrate or cry myself to sleep tonight," Anderson said Wednesday night.

Turned out Anderson was able to watch the last few outs of the Cubs' 8-7 victory due to the length of the game and a rain delay that pushed back the finish to nearly midnight.

Ellis in semis

Arkansas linebacker Brooks Ellis was named one of 11 semifinalists Tuesday for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is considered the top award in college football for recognizing community service in combination with athletic and academic achievement.

The Wuerffel Award is given each year by the All Sports Association of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

A three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll player, Ellis has put in volunteer time with the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas, the Boys & Girls Club, Book Hogs -- Read to Win, and the Ozark Affiliate of Susan G. Komen for the Cure, among other community projects.

The Fayetteville native was named earlier this week as a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes the top scholar-athlete football player in the country.

Three finalists will be announced Nov. 23, and the formal announcement of the 2016 Wuerffel Trophy recipient will be Dec. 6 in New York City.

Reload at corner

Vernon Hargreaves III, the son of Arkansas linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves and a former Florida Gator, was a first-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year after his junior season.

Hargreaves departure has been softened by the cornerback play of juniors Jalen Tabor and Quincy Wilson, who have combined for seven interceptions, including a return touchdown each against Missouri.

"I remember one of the first conversations I had with Vernon was like, 'Coach, my son's a pretty good player, but they've got four more behind him just like him,' " Coach Bret Bielema said. "It's again a credit to them recruiting."

O'Grady button

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema said the coaching staff tried to "push the C.J. O'Grady button" during the open week, referring to redshirt freshman tight end Cheyenne O'Grady.

Tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. concurred, saying O'Grady got in late in the game at Auburn and followed it with a good week of practice.

"I think he's getting closer," Lunney said. "He has practiced with us on the varsity this week, and he's done well. He's progressed. Hopefully it's getting to the point he can show up on Saturdays."

Bowl forecast

FoxSports.com's Stewart Mandel picks Arkansas to face Pittsburgh in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 29 in Charlotte, N.C.

Both Jerry Palm of CBSSports.com and SI.com predict the Razorbacks will face Iowa in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 in Nashville, Tenn.

The Sporting News' latest projection has Arkansas taking on North Carolina in the Tax Slayer Bowl on Dec. 31 in Jacksonville, Fla.

Buddy Brad

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema said he was pleased to learn CBS play-by-play announcer Brad Nessler will call Saturday's game. Nessler will work with analyst Aaron Taylor and sideline reporter John Schiffren.

"My former boss, Coach [Barry] Alvarez, and him are very tight," Bielema said of Nessler. "He did a lot of games when I was at [Wisconsin]. He has a nice little place in Minnesota. He and I have shared a lot of common interests. Whenever I've been out in Atlanta, we've crossed paths and done fun things together away from the game."

Summers time

Randy Shannon isn't the only former Arkansas assistant on the Florida staff. The Gators' offensive line is tutored by Mike Summers, an assistant on Bobby Petrino's staff at Arkansas from 2008-09.

Summers, a native of Lexington, Ky., also had a three-year run at Kentucky (2010-12) among his various coaching stops.

Scoring streak

Florida running back Jordan Scarlett scored on a 2-yard run against Georgia last week to extend his streak of games with a rushing touchdown to six. The streak tied Tim Tebow (2009) and Kelvin Taylor (2015) for the most by a Florida player since Percy Harvin did it in the final seven games of 2008.

Scarlett's rushing touchdown streak is the longest by a Florida running back since Earnest Graham scored via the run in seven consecutive games between 2000 and 2001.

Going long

Arkansas ranks fifth in the SEC with 131 plays of 10 or more yards, while Florida is 12th in the same category with 93 such plays. The Razorbacks have 10 offensive plays of 50 or more yards while the Gators have six.

