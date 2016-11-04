Lowe's buys parcel for its first Little Rock store

Lowe's Home Centers LLC has purchased 9.94 acres at Kanis and Bowman roads in Little Rock for $3.95 million.

A news release from Colliers International of Arkansas said the hardware chain plans to open a store at the location, its first in Little Rock. Details on when the store would be built weren't immediately available. A message left with Lowe's corporate headquarters was not returned.

Lowe's, based in Mooresville, N.C., has central Arkansas stores in Bryant, Jacksonville, Conway and North Little Rock. It has 21 locations in Arkansas.

Elrod Real Estate represented Lowe's in the transaction. Colliers represented AJMATS-DT AR, LLC.

"We are excited to have played a part in bringing Little Rock its first Lowe's store," Isaac Smith, principal at Colliers International said in the release. "This location enjoys great visibility and access at Kanis and Bowman and is convenient to a large residential population. It should be a great addition to Little Rock's retail landscape."

-- Chris Bahn