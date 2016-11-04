Obama commutes sentence of North Little Rock man serving 35-year term

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — A North Little Rock man is among the 72 federal inmates who received clemency from President Barack Obama on Friday.

The White House says Cory Shane Peacock will have his prison sentence commuted so it expires Nov. 4, 2018, as long as he enrolls in a residential drug treatment program. Peacock was sentenced in 2006 to 35 years in prison on a methamphetamine conviction and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking offense.

Records show that Peacock is being held at a federal prison in Texarkana, Texas, and his estimated release date had been in 2036.

Almost all of those receiving commutations Friday were convicted of drug-related offenses. Most are considered nonviolent offenders, although some were convicted of firearms charges in connection with drug crimes.