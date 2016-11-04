Subscribe Register Login

Friday, November 04, 2016, 8:16 a.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansas man, 56, dies 3 days after shooting

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A 56-year-old man died three days after being found shot and bloodied Oct. 27 outside a Pine Bluff home, police said.

In a statement, Pine Bluff Police Department spokesman Lt. David De Foor said officers responded to a report of a man down about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 27 in the area of 13th Avenue and Sycamore Street.

Police found William Dulaney Sr. of Pine Bluff in the backyard of a home in the 3200 block of West 15th Avenue bleeding from a gunshot wound on his head.

Dulaney was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff and later to Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock, where he was pronounced dead Sunday, De Foor said.

State Desk on 11/04/2016

Print Headline: PB man, 56, dies 3 days after shooting

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas man, 56, dies 3 days after shooting

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online