Arkansas man, 56, dies 3 days after shooting
This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.
A 56-year-old man died three days after being found shot and bloodied Oct. 27 outside a Pine Bluff home, police said.
In a statement, Pine Bluff Police Department spokesman Lt. David De Foor said officers responded to a report of a man down about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 27 in the area of 13th Avenue and Sycamore Street.
Police found William Dulaney Sr. of Pine Bluff in the backyard of a home in the 3200 block of West 15th Avenue bleeding from a gunshot wound on his head.
Dulaney was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff and later to Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock, where he was pronounced dead Sunday, De Foor said.
State Desk on 11/04/2016
Print Headline: PB man, 56, dies 3 days after shooting
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas man, 56, dies 3 days after shooting
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.