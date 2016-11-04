Arkansas man, 56, dies 3 days after shooting

A 56-year-old man died three days after being found shot and bloodied Oct. 27 outside a Pine Bluff home, police said.

In a statement, Pine Bluff Police Department spokesman Lt. David De Foor said officers responded to a report of a man down about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 27 in the area of 13th Avenue and Sycamore Street.

Police found William Dulaney Sr. of Pine Bluff in the backyard of a home in the 3200 block of West 15th Avenue bleeding from a gunshot wound on his head.

Dulaney was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff and later to Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock, where he was pronounced dead Sunday, De Foor said.

State Desk on 11/04/2016