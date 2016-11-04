PINE BLUFF 50, JACKSONVILLE 0

PINE BLUFF -- The Zebras (7-2, 6-1, 6A-East) racked up six first-half touchdowns and shut out the Titans (2-8, 1-6) at home.

Senior Dalvin Smith scored the first touchdown of the night on a 1-yard run in the first quarter, and freshman quarterback Tyler Foots followed with a 22-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Michael Johnson. Junior Jyrimee Thompson ran in a 2-point conversion after Smith's touchdown, and Johnson ran the 2-point conversion in after his own touchdown.

Later in the first quarter, senior Michael Gilbert recovered a fumble in the end zone for Pine Bluff's third touchdown.

In the second quarter, Smith ran 20 yards for a touchdown and followed it with a successful 2-point conversion run.

Sophomore Kemariea Wilkins then ran 1 yard for a touchdown that Foots followed with a successful 2-point conversion run.

To round out first-half scoring, Foots then threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Thompson.

In the fourth quarter, sophomore Braylon Moody ran three yards for a touchdown.

