Police: Burglar steals change machine from west Little Rock pizzeria

Police say a burglar is believed to have used a rock to gain entry into a west Little Rock pizzeria before stealing a change machine containing $250.

The burglary reportedly occurred between 11:58 p.m. Wednesday and 8:32 a.m. Thursday at Jim’s Razorback Pizza at 16101 Cantrell Road, according to a report.

A passerby called Thursday morning, alerting authorities to a north window that had been broken in the pizzeria’s video game area, police said.

The restaurant’s manager arrived a short time later, telling police that the only thing missing was a change machine that had been ripped off a wall.

The 27-year-old manager added that he was never alerted by his alarm company to the burglary, which occurred while the business was closed.

No suspects were named in the report, and no arrests had been made as of Friday morning.