Police investigate Fayetteville bank robbery; suspect 'armed and possibly dangerous'
By Staff Report
This article was published today at 6:34 p.m.
Police were investigating a bank robbery Friday afternoon at Bank of Ozarks near Crossover Road and Mission Boulevard in Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.
The suspect is armed and possibly dangerous, according to the news release.
He is described as a Hispanic or light-skinned black man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans. He was carrying a tan canvas bag, according to the news release.
Anyone who saw the robbery or who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police at 479-587-3555.
