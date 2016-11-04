Police investigate Fayetteville bank robbery; suspect 'armed and possibly dangerous'

Police were investigating a bank robbery Friday afternoon at Bank of Ozarks near Crossover Road and Mission Boulevard in Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

The suspect is armed and possibly dangerous, according to the news release.

He is described as a Hispanic or light-skinned black man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans. He was carrying a tan canvas bag, according to the news release.

Anyone who saw the robbery or who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police at 479-587-3555.