Police: Little Rock man says he was robbed by group of men, hit in face with lock

An Arkansas man says he was assaulted by a group of men who slugged him in the face with a lock early Thursday morning, authorities said.

William Miller, 39, of Little Rock told police he was walking west on 11th Street between midnight and 1 a.m. when three or four men came out of a nearby alley and assaulted him, according to a Little Rock police report.

Miller said he was hit in the face with a lock, and the assailants took his black Samsung cellphone and his wallet, the report said. He told police he did not have an exact location of the assault and kept walking for a few hours after the attack occurred.

Miller had swelling under his right eye and a scabbed injury on the back of his head, police said. He was taken to a local hospital and told to contact police if he noticed additional possessions were missing or could remember more details about the attack.

No suspects were identified on the report.