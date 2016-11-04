Boyfriend who pointed gun was angry she was on phone, Little Rock woman tells police

A woman says her boyfriend pointed a gun at her and took her cellphone after a disagreement Thursday morning, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Police arrived at Motel 6, located at 10524 W. Markham St., and found the 22-year-old woman whose address is listed at the motel, according to a police report.

The woman told police she got into an argument with her boyfriend in the motel around 8 a.m., and during the disagreement she started to use her touch-screen cellphone.

The victim said her boyfriend became angry she was on the device, pointed a black handgun at her head, took the phone and left in an unknown vehicle, the report said.

Police told the woman to contact them if he returned, according to the report.

The man she named as her boyfriend has not been arrested as of Friday morning, according to Pulaski County jail records.