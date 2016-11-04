Searcy follows Washington, runs by Hall

The Searcy Lions followed senior running back Camron Washington to a 48-7 victory over the Little Rock Hall Warriors at Scott Field on Friday night.

Washington rushed for 139 yards on 22 carries and scored 3 touchdowns, including a kickoff return.

"He's got such quick feet," Searcy Coach Mark Kelley said. "Whenever he gets started, he really gets going. He's a good ballplayer."

"We knew from the film that he's a talented runner," Hall Coach Tim Scarborough said. "He runs the ball hard. We knew we were going to have to be able to stop him, but he gets behind those big guys, and when he sees a crease, he hits it."

Washington led Searcy's first-half romp, but a 24-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Mason Schucker to junior receiver Trenton Turner started the scoring midway through the first quarter.

Washington's first score, a 10-yard run, gave Searcy (6-4, 3-4 6A-East) a 14-0 lead with 10:58 left in the second quarter.

Hall (2-8, 0-7) fumbled on its next play from scrimmage at its 30, and three plays later, sophomore Tony Young scored on a 10-yard run to put Searcy's lead at 20-0.

Washington scored on an 8-yard run with 4:14 left in the first half to drive Searcy's lead to 27-0.

Hall managed its first extended drive on its next possession when it covered 68 yards on eight plays and scored on senior quarterback Jaden McGraw's 17-yard pass to senior receiver Daveon Martin.

McGraw completed 11 of 19 passes for 123 yards and rushed for a team-high 28 yards on 4 carries.

"Hall has some really good players," Kelley said. "Right there they got in space, and we didn't really find the angles to turn them back in. They were able to get loose on us that time."

"We were just taking what they gave us," Scarborough said. "That was the one drive where we definitely executed well. Everybody blocked well. We didn't stall out at the end. That's what we haven't been able to do consistently all season."

Washington responded with an 86-yard kickoff return touchdown to give Searcy a 34-7 lead with 59.8 seconds left in the half.

"We've been executing our kickoff returns really well this season, and we've been close," Kelley said. "It was nice to see us hit one tonight."

Hall drove 32 yards to the Searcy 30, which led to senior Raul Salazar's 47-yard field goal attempt.

The kick fell well short and set up a return from the Hall 14 for senior Jackson Hall, who ran 86 yards for a touchdown at the halftime buzzer. A two-point conversion run by Washington gave Searcy a 42-7 lead.

Both coaches said they had never been involved in a game that included a missed field-goal return for a score.

"I had never seen that in person, and I hated to see it tonight," Scarborough said.

"That was an opportunity for us to put Jackson back there to do it," Kelley said. "A lot of guys made big blocks, and Jackson is really an impressive guy on returns."

