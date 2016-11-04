Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Season stats for Arkansas commitments
This article was published today at 11:05 a.m.
How Arkansas’ 2017 football commitments are faring:
PS.;NAME;HT;WT.;40;SCHOOL;TONIGHT;FOR SEASON
OL; KIRBY ADCOCK; 6-5; 300; Nashville; at Bauxite
Helped Scrappers average 322.8 rushing and 218.4 passing yards a game
DE; RYDER ANDERSON;6-6; 230; 4.9; Katy, Texas; Sat. vs. Mayde Creek
10 TT 2 SA, 7 QB hurries, 1 FF
MALEEK BARKLEY; 5-11, 180; 4.45; Austin, (Texas) Lake Travis; vs. Vandegrift
69-702 rushing, 11 TDs, 20-322 receiving, 2 TDs, 5-109 KOR
Ath; JARROD BARNES; 5-11; 172; 4.37; Cabot; at North Little Rock
78-545 rushing, 7 TDs, 25-35-484 passing, 2 TDs, 8-124 receiving, 2 TDs, 1 int., 5-119 KOR, 1 TD, 47 yard int for score
S;MONTARIC BROWN; 6-1;180; 4.5; Ashdown; vs. Fountain Lake
59 TT, 4 ints. one for 71 yard score, 40-637 receiving, 5 TDs, 3-24 KOR, 14-139 PR
OL; SHANE CLENIN; 6-6; 295; 5.1 Festus, (Mo.) Jefferson; Season completed
60 pancake blocks, helped team average 381 rushing yards, 33 TT, 4 TFL
CB; JORDON CURTIS; 6-2, 185: 4.42; Jenks, Okla.; vs. Edmond Santa Fe
12 TT, 2 ints returned for TDs, 41-471 rushing, 7 TDs, 5-93 receiving
RB; CHASE HAYDEN; 5-11; 185; 4.47; Collierville (Tenn.) St. George's Independent School; vs. Evangelical Christian
119-1331 rushing, 20 TDs, 8-115 receiving, 1TD, 2-40 PR, 37 TT, 6 PBUs
DB; KOREY HERNANDEZ; 5-11; 175; 4.5; Ellenwood, (Ga.) Cedar Grove; Sat. va. Redan
46 TT, 20 PBUs, 4 TFL, 2 FF, 2 int, 1 blocked punt, 1-9 rushing, 12-230 receiving, 2 TDs, 4-328 KOR, 3 TDs
QB; DAULTON HYATT; 6-4; 182; 4.62; Attalla, (Ala.) Etowah; vs. Jemison
96-137-1620 passing, 18 TDs, 1 int, 54-508 rushing, 4 TDs, 1-8 receiving
WR; KOILAN JACKSON; 6-3; 210; 4.52; Joe T. Robinson; at Mena
23-233 rushing, 4 TDs, 45-962 receiving, 9 TDs, 3-5–54 passing, 2 TDs, 3 two-point convs, 7-148 PR, 1 TD, 2-13 KOR, 8 TT
CB;JARQUES MCCLELLION; 6-1; 180; 4.41;
Delray Beach (Fla.) American Heritage; vs. St. John Paul II
44 TT, 1 FF, 18 passes defended, 2 completions, 15-447 receiving, 4 TDs, 5-227 KOR
S;DERRICK MUNSON 6-0; 200; 4.6 ; Metairie, (La.) Rummel; at St. Augustine
93 TT, 5 TFL, 5 ints, 3-23 PR
WR; JONATHAN NANCE; 6-1;181; 4.44; Miss.Gulf Coast C.C.; Sat. at East Miss. C.C.
21–235 receiving
LB; JOSH PAUL; 6-2; 205; 4.76; New Orleans De La Salle; at Lutcher
68 TT, 1 SA, 5 TFL, 2 FF, 1 returned for TD, 1 int, 1 blocked punt. 1-56 PR
TE; JEREMY PATTON; 6-6; 248; 4.59; Arizona Western College; Sat. at Mesa C.C.
9-128 receiving, 1 TD
OL; DALTON WAGNER; 6-9; 312; n/a; Richmond, (Ill.)
Richmond-Burton; Season completed
14 TT, .5 SA, 1 TFL
Ath. De’VION WARREN; 5-11; 168; 4.53; Monroe, (La.) Ouachita Parish; at Pineville
39-88-603 passing, 7 TDs, 107-1046 rushing, 21 TDs
RB; MALEEK WILLIAMS; 5-11;215;4.42; Punta Gorda, (Fla.) Charlotte; vs. Palmetto
120-964 rushing, 18 TDs, 1-11 receiving, 4 TT
LAST WEEK: KIRBY ADCOCK (Helped offense to 149 rushing yards and 388 passing yards in 54-21 victory over Malvern); RYDER ANDERSON (2 TT, 3 QB hurries in 54-6 victory over Strake Jesuit); MALEEK BARKLEY (DNP in 61-7 victory over Vista Ridge); JARROD BARNES (11-44 rushing, 1-28 receiving in 35-21 loss to Ft. Smith Northside); MONTARIC BROWN (4-11 receiving, 1-25 PR 42-7 loss to Joe T. Robinson); SHANE CLENIN (Season completed); (JORDON CURTIS (6-49 rushing, 1 TD, 3.5 TT, 1 int return 95 yards, 1 TD in 63-28 victory over Westmoore); CHASE HAYDEN (5-143 rushing, 2 TDs, 3 TT in 61-17 victory over University School of Jackson); KOREY HERNANDEZ (4 TT, 1 int. 3 PBUs, 3-80 receiving, 1-90 KOR in 64-0 victory over McNair); DAULTON HYATT (Open date); KOILAN JACKSON (4-57 rushing, 1 TD, 3-100 receiving, 1 TD, 1-2-18 passing, 1-12 PR in 42-7 victory over Ashdown); JARQUES MCCLELLION (3 TT, 2 pass defended, no passes completed against him in 34-0 loss to Noland) DERRICK MUNSON (7 TT in 31-17 loss to John Curtis); JONATHAN NANCE(6-68 receiving in 28-14 loss to Jones County); JOSH PAUL (2 TT in 56-0 victory over Sci Academy); JEREMY PATTON (2-57 receiving in 55-3 victory over Glendale C.C.); DALTON WAGNER(No stats in 34-13 loss to Lutheran); DE’VION WARREN(26-215 rushing, 4 TDs, 1-3-37 passing in 34-28 loss to Ruston); MALEEK WILLIAMS (21-90 rushing, 1 TD in 21-17 victory over Port Charlotte)
