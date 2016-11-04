Home /
Sellout announced for Florida game
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 4:52 p.m.
PHOTO BY BEN GOFF
FAYETTEVILLE — Tickets are sold out for Arkansas' game against Florida on Saturday.
The sellout is the fourth this season and eighth in the past two seasons for the Razorbacks at their on-campus stadium. Next week's game against LSU has been sold out for more than a month.
Arkansas also had sellouts for games against Texas State on Sept. 17 and Alabama on Oct. 8.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Sellout announced for Florida game
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.