Friday, November 04, 2016, 6:23 p.m.
Sellout announced for Florida game

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 4:52 p.m.

arkansas-fans-cheer-during-a-game-against-louisiana-tech-on-saturday-sept-3-2016-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Arkansas fans cheer during a game against Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Tickets are sold out for Arkansas' game against Florida on Saturday.

The sellout is the fourth this season and eighth in the past two seasons for the Razorbacks at their on-campus stadium. Next week's game against LSU has been sold out for more than a month.

Arkansas also had sellouts for games against Texas State on Sept. 17 and Alabama on Oct. 8.

