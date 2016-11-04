Little Rock standoff suspect: Innocent

A man arrested in an armed standoff with Little Rock police on Wednesday pleaded innocent to multiple felony charges in the case Thursday.

Larry Irwin Foster Jr., 30, had been wanted for arrest in three states, including Arkansas, when police found him Wednesday morning at the Z-Motel in Little Rock. Police said Foster refused to surrender. Tactical officers evacuated the 29-unit motel at 12824 Interstate 30, then forced their way inside Foster's room and arrested him.

Police reported finding a handgun, marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the room.

Foster was charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of a firearm by certain persons; possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple counts of felony drug possession.

He was also charged with felony theft by receiving. Police said Foster had been driving a Chevrolet C1500 pickup that had been reported stolen in Russellville.

Foster, who is also known as Travis Roach, pleaded innocent to the charges Thursday morning in Little Rock District Court.

Judge Alice Lightle set bail at $75,000.

Foster will remain in the Pulaski County jail until an Arkansas Department of Community Corrections hearing. He'd been reported as a parole absconder before police arrested him Wednesday.

He was also being held at the jail in connection with cases in Grant and Saline counties. Court records show he has an ongoing paternity case in Grant County and was convicted of possession of a controlled substance there in 2014. He's been convicted of robbery, theft of property and possession of a controlled substance in Saline County.

Foster had also been wanted for absconding from parole in Alaska and Hawaii, according to Little Rock police.

Officer Richard Hilgeman, spokesman for the police department, said Thursday that those states had refused to extradite Foster from Arkansas.

The standoff Wednesday lasted about three hours. Police cordoned off the area surrounding the motel, catching the attention of motorists and slowing westbound traffic on Interstate 30 for several miles. The traffic delays also affected classes and other activities at Pulaski Technical College Little Rock-South, just west of the motel.

Foster's wife told police that he might be "heavily armed" before officers confronted him about 9:30 a.m. at the motel, according to a police report. His wife was not named in the report.

Tactical officers used a "distraction device" that produces smoke and forced their way inside the room about 12:45 p.m., the report states. Foster was found under the bed and arrested, according to the report.

There were no injuries.

Foster's girlfriend, Sherry Cole, was also arrested at the motel. Police said Cole, 31, had been wanted for arrest in White County.

Both are reportedly involved in a forgery case the Saline County sheriff's office is investigating.

Police said ID cards and bank cards in other's people's names were found in Foster's motel room.

Foster has a listed address at 8001 Dogwood Trail in Mabelvale, but a police report states that he and Cole are homeless.

Foster's next court date was scheduled for Jan. 3.

