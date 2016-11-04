Stocks fall for eighth straight day

NEW YORK -- Stocks retreated for an eighth consecutive day on Thursday as nervous investors remain transfixed on the potential outcome of next week's U.S. presidential election.

The stock market is now on its longest losing streak since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 28.97 points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,930.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 9.28 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,088.66 and the Nasdaq composite index fell 47.16 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,058.41.

Investors like certainty, which means they generally favor a Clinton victory as she is seen as maintaining the status quo. Trump's policies are less clear, and the uncertainty has caused jitters in financial markets. The last time the S&P 500 fell for eight straight days was early October 2008, the depths of the financial crisis. However, the losses over this period have been modest, nowhere close to the losses racked up in 2008.

"It's a pretty simple equation: Uncertainty goes up, stock market goes down," said David Kelly, chief global strategist with J.P. Morgan Funds.

The VIX, a measure of volatility that is called Wall Street's "fear gauge," jumped 16 percent this week to its highest level since June. The measure is up 36 percent this week alone.

Kelly said Clinton is being considered a continuation of the Obama administration, which is mostly priced into the market, whereas Trump would represent a significant departure from current policies and would introduce a great deal more uncertainty into the economy. He expects the stock market to drop sharply if Trump wins.

In other parts of the market, generic drug makers plunged after news reports came out that the Department of Justice was looking to file charges, alleging price fixing, against the companies by end of year. Mylan fell $2.53, or 7 percent, to $34.14, Teva Pharmaceuticals fell $4.13, or 9.5 percent, to $39.20 and Endo International plc plunged $3.54, or 19.5 percent, to $14.63.

Fitbit, the maker of wearable fitness trackers and other devices, plunged $4.30, or 34 percent, to $8.51 after the company lowered its outlook for the year, citing weak demand for its products. The company also cut its sales forecast for the Christmas shopping season.

The price of crude oil extended a losing streak into a fifth day. Benchmark U.S. crude slipped 68 cents to $44.66 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 51 cents at $46.35 a barrel in London.

Heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.45 a gallon, wholesale gasoline fell 2 cents to $1.43 a gallon and natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.769 per 1,000 cubic feet.

U.S. government bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.81 percent from 1.80 percent a day earlier.

In metals trading, gold fell $4.90 to $1,303.30 an ounce, silver fell 28 cents to $18.41 an ounce and copper fell 2 cents to $2.25 a pound.

Business on 11/04/2016