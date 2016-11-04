Subscribe Register Login

Friday, November 04, 2016, 12:19 p.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Style: Protecting birds from window strikes

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 11:56 a.m.

A bird intent on its destination flies at full speed through the air before, thunk, it slams into an invisible barrier, writes Jennifer Nixon in Style.

If that happens in a commercial, it’s a joke and a testament to the power of glass-cleaning products. In an Alfred Hitchcock movie, it’s a reason to cheer.

But in the real world, birds flying into windows is neither a joke nor a thrill.

“It’s a major issue for Audubon,” says Jack Stewart of Jasper, who is on the board of directors of the National Audubon Society. It was a personal experience with three unfortunate hummingbirds that pushed him protect birds from striking his home’s windows.

See Saturday’s Democrat-Gazette for tips on how to protect the birds in your yard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Style: Protecting birds from window strikes

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online