Home /
Style: Protecting birds from window strikes
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:56 a.m.
A bird intent on its destination flies at full speed through the air before, thunk, it slams into an invisible barrier, writes Jennifer Nixon in Style.
If that happens in a commercial, it’s a joke and a testament to the power of glass-cleaning products. In an Alfred Hitchcock movie, it’s a reason to cheer.
But in the real world, birds flying into windows is neither a joke nor a thrill.
“It’s a major issue for Audubon,” says Jack Stewart of Jasper, who is on the board of directors of the National Audubon Society. It was a personal experience with three unfortunate hummingbirds that pushed him protect birds from striking his home’s windows.
See Saturday’s Democrat-Gazette for tips on how to protect the birds in your yard.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Protecting birds from window strikes
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.