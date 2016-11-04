Style: Protecting birds from window strikes

A bird intent on its destination flies at full speed through the air before, thunk, it slams into an invisible barrier, writes Jennifer Nixon in Style.

If that happens in a commercial, it’s a joke and a testament to the power of glass-cleaning products. In an Alfred Hitchcock movie, it’s a reason to cheer.

But in the real world, birds flying into windows is neither a joke nor a thrill.

“It’s a major issue for Audubon,” says Jack Stewart of Jasper, who is on the board of directors of the National Audubon Society. It was a personal experience with three unfortunate hummingbirds that pushed him protect birds from striking his home’s windows.

