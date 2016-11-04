Teacher of year from Van Buren

VAN BUREN -- Van Buren High School Spanish teacher Courtney Cochran was named 2017 Arkansas teacher of the year Thursday during a surprise announcement at the school.

Cochran, who is in her 11th year at Van Buren, was one of four finalists selected in September. In addition to a plaque, she received $14,000 from the Walton Family Foundation as teacher of the year and $1,000 for being named one of 14 semifinalists.

"It's a dream come true to be able to reach out to students all across the state," Cochran said after receiving the title.

Van Buren Superintendent Harold Jeffcoat noted that Cochran will be in the running for national teacher of the year. He said he believed that Cochran had a good chance of winning.

"She works extremely hard," Jeffcoat said. "She's committed to her students. She does more than just work in the classroom with her kids. She also provides programs for elementary kids, and these are things that she does on her own."

Cochran's selection was kept secret until Arkansas Department of Education Commissioner Johnny Key made the announcement during an assembly attended by 300 students and teachers, Cochran among them, Thursday morning in the Van Buren School District Fine Arts Center.

To maintain the secret, students and teachers were gathered under the pretense of a discussion of school programs, Principal Eddie Tipton said. Once everyone was settled and the program began, he confessed to the fib.

Cochran said she was shocked when her name was called.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson sent his congratulations to Cochran by a video that was played during the assembly.

"As governor, I'm proud of our state's efforts to educate and inspire today's youth," he said. "Arkansas is blessed to have many outstanding educators, and I'm honored to acknowledge a real Arkansas treasure."

A news release from the Education Department, which directs the teacher of the year program, said Cochran will begin her yearlong tenure July 1. Arkansas law provides the teacher of the year a one-year paid administrative leave for professional development. She also will serve as a nonvoting member of the state Board of Education during her tenure.

Cochran said she was excited for the opportunity to learn more and share her learning with the teachers of Arkansas.

"I'm a Spanish teacher, but I feel like Spanish and foreign languages, in general, are the perfect complement to every subject area, and I'm really excited to promote a well-rounded education for the students of Arkansas," she said.

Tipton praised Cochran as a teacher who was always working to improve. Many teachers with 10 years of experience "level off," Tipton said, but Cochran always researches ways to improve her teaching skills.

He said Van Buren High School will miss her when she is on leave next year but that it will be good for the state.

"If we're going to get better as a state in education, we need to share ideas, and I'm proud of her to go out and share these ideas with other schools," he said.

Asked what characteristics she thought led to her becoming the teacher of the year, Cochran said she hoped it would be her love for her students and her desire to help them have a well-rounded education and affect as many of their lives as possible.

But her first and favorite job, she said, was being a mother to her two daughters and son, along with her husband Amos, a composer and musician.

In addition to teaching all six levels of Spanish, she began the pre-advanced placement Spanish program and wrote district curriculum for Spanish Heritage Learners I and II courses. She also implemented the Organic World Language program at Van Buren High School, the news release said.

Before teaching at the high school, Cochran taught two years at the Van Buren Freshman Academy, where she piloted the ninth-grade Spanish program for the district and identified the need for more rigorous upper-level foreign language classes.

Cochran said that among her activities outside the classroom were sponsoring the Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica, the national Spanish honor society, and co-sponsoring the Partners Club, which conducts Special Olympics events and pairs students without disabilities with Special Olympic athletes.

She taught a free summer Spanish camp for English language learners in July at the Van Buren Public Library, has taught free adult Spanish classes at the high school and is teaching free elementary Spanish lessons at the library, the release said.

Cochran graduated from Benton High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Spanish with a minor in secondary education from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. She is pursuing a Master of Science degree in education and educational leadership from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro with a projected graduation date in May.

