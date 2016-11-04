8-4A
WARREN 42, PINE BLUFF DOLLARWAY 0
PINE BLUFF -- Hayden Lassiter passed for two touchdowns and also had a touchdown catch as Warren (10-0, 7-0 8-4A) completed its regular season unbeaten with a victory over Pine Bluff Dollarway.
Lassiter passed for touchdowns of 31 yards to Braden Hargis and 21 yards to Treylon Burks. Hargis also ran 1 yard for a second touchdown. Lassiter's touchdown reception was for 15 yards from Jmalachi Kinnard.
Bryan Person scored on a 20-yard run and Avery Rhoden recovered a fumble in Dollarway's end zone for Warren's other touchdowns.
Sergio Yepes kicked all six extra points.
