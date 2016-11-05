79-year-old hit, killed while walking across Little Rock road, state police say

A 79-year-old man was killed after walking into the path of a vehicle on a road in west Little Rock, state police say.

In a preliminary report, authorities said the pedestrian accident happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday when Little Rock resident James Bass walked in front of a 2000 Ford Ranger at 18912 Denny Road.

The driver of the Ford, whose identity was not released, attempted to avoid hitting Bass, police noted.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes across Arkansas so far this year]

Bass was pronounced dead at the scene by Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described in the report as clear and dry.

Bass’ death was the 450th reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.