Arkansas authorities search for hit-and-run suspects after juvenile seriously hurt

GREENBRIER — A search is underway in Faulkner County for the people responsible from seriously injuring a juvenile with a car.

Authorities say the unidentified 15-year-old juvenile was struck about 5 p.m. Friday in Greenbrier. The Faulkner County sheriff's office says the car then fled the scene.

Officials say the juvenile sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Children's Hospital in Little Rock by helicopter.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle at a residence and tried to make contact with the occupants, but officials say two people ran from the back of the residence into some nearby woods. It is not known whether the suspects are armed.

Faulkner County deputies and Arkansas State Police were searching for the suspects Saturday. Details about the victim, including the victim's condition, were not immediately available.