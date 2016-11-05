5A-EAST

BATESVILLE 38, VALLEY VIEW 0

BATESVILLE -- Cedric Hall ran 227 yards on 16 carries including a 50-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that helped send Batesville (7-3, 6-1 5A-East) into halftime with a 17-point advantage.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Full results + recaps, photos and more]

Hall added scoring runs of 27 and 83 yards in the third quarter to seal the shutout against Valley View (5-5, 3-4).

Nelson Romero put the Pioneers on the board with a 37-yard field goal and Zach Griffin and Zach Fredricks each added 1-yard touchdown runs.

Sports on 11/05/2016