5A-EAST
BATESVILLE 38, VALLEY VIEW 0
BATESVILLE -- Cedric Hall ran 227 yards on 16 carries including a 50-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that helped send Batesville (7-3, 6-1 5A-East) into halftime with a 17-point advantage.
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Full results + recaps, photos and more]
Hall added scoring runs of 27 and 83 yards in the third quarter to seal the shutout against Valley View (5-5, 3-4).
Nelson Romero put the Pioneers on the board with a 37-yard field goal and Zach Griffin and Zach Fredricks each added 1-yard touchdown runs.
