'Bridgegate' again interrupts Chris Christie's political plans

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie planned to make his return to the campaign trail for Donald Trump, appearing in public for the Republican presidential nominee for the first time in months to rally voters in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania on the final weekend before Election Day.

Then Bridgegate interrupted his plans — again.

Two of Christie's former allies were convicted Friday in a plot to close the George Washington Bridge in 2013 to punish a Democratic mayor for not backing Christie's re-election. Christie was not charged in the case, but the trial made the last seven weeks a gauntlet of negative headlines for the governor.

While Trump's campaign had announced before the verdict that Christie would stump for him on Saturday, they said later Friday that he would not be on the trail Saturday.

The plot that led to the convictions Friday of Bridget Kelly, Christie's former deputy chief of staff, and Bill Baroni, an executive at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, stemmed from Christie's political team's efforts to build bipartisan support they hoped would eventually help him in this year's presidential election.

Instead, the scandal and criminal case that came from the plot has dragged Christie down, helping to keep his own presidential campaign from going anywhere and featuring testimony reinforcing Christie's reputation among his critics as a bully.

Christie said after he was passed over as Trump's vice presidential pick that the bridge scandal likely factored into Trump's decision.