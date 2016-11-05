Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Oct. 27

Wykiki Green and Larry Spencer Jr., Monticello, son.

Oct. 28

Kristin and Broc Arender, Austin, son.

Taquisha Phillips, North Little Rock, son.

Dorika Neely and Lloyd Bolden II, Little Rock, son.

Brianna Holden and Brian Scroggins, North Little Rock, daughter.

Oct. 29

Claudia and Robert Plunkett, El Dorado, daughter.

Oct. 30

Mallory Burke, Little Rock, son.

Nov. 1

Kyesha Harris, Little Rock, twin daughters.

Keri Robinson and Emanuel Arnold, Conway, son.

Kaja-Rai Duncan, North Little Rock, daughter.

Esbeita Soto Aguirre and Manuel Carranza Anticona, Hope, daughter.

Shaniece Mitchell and Diante Brown, North Little Rock, son.

Marriage Licenses

Raymond Taylor, 29, and Rebekah Broglen, 26, both of Alexander.

Davion Riley, 23, of Little Rock and Kristen Roberts, 24, of Scott.

Ashley Collie, 30, and Victoria Owen, 21, both of Mabelvale.

Robert Carter, 63, and Lillie Tucker, 57, both of Little Rock.

Kyle Mccann, 23, of Jacksonville and Kaitlin Russell, 21, of Ward.

Edward Zellmer, 33, and Vanessa Hutcheson, 27, both of Little Rock.

Bryan Glazer, 26, and Sara Schneider, 26, both of Memphis.

Stephen Bailey, 36, and Andria Freeman, 32, both of Maumelle.

Daniel Barranco, 35, and Tamera Womack, 35, both of Hensley.

Timothy Briggs, 37, and Kimberly Douglas, 41, both of North Little Rock.

Eric Kiner, 27, and Ebony Peterson, 25, both of Little Rock.

Mark Hulsey, 40, and Natashia Burch, 33, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

16-4284. Jennifer Fry v. Charity Delaughter.

16-4286. Robert Boos v. Christina Boos.

16-4287. Leza Richardson v. Larry Bridges.

16-4288. Tracy Watson v. James Watson.

16-4289. British Robinson v. Ricky Robinson Sr.

16-4293. Nicholle Rhone v. Mercedes Rhone.

16-4296. Laura Tabor v. Shane Tabor.

16-4302. Fernando Hernandez v. Carmen Hernandez.

GRANTED

16-104. Janae Landis v. Eric Landis.

16-2999. Stanley Butler Jr. v. Desiree Butler.

16-3038. Donald Bratton Jr. v. Jennifer Munday.

16-3073. Olivia Jordan v. Aaron Lewis.

Metro on 11/05/2016