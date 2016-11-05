Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, November 05, 2016, 2:27 a.m.
This article was published today at 2:17 a.m.

2A NONCONFERENCE

DANVILLE 49, AUGUSTA 24

AUGUSTA -- Chris Thurman rushed for 140 yards on 7 carries and 2 touchdowns to lead Danville (9-0, 8-0 2A-4) over Augusta (3-7, 3-6 2A-6).

Jake Madding was 3-of-4 passing for 67 yards and 2 more touchdowns. He also ran for a score as part of his 81 yards on 6 carries.

Danville led 42-0 at halftime.

