2A NONCONFERENCE
DANVILLE 49, AUGUSTA 24
AUGUSTA -- Chris Thurman rushed for 140 yards on 7 carries and 2 touchdowns to lead Danville (9-0, 8-0 2A-4) over Augusta (3-7, 3-6 2A-6).
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Full results + recaps, photos and more]
Jake Madding was 3-of-4 passing for 67 yards and 2 more touchdowns. He also ran for a score as part of his 81 yards on 6 carries.
Danville led 42-0 at halftime.
Sports on 11/05/2016
Print Headline: DANVILLE 49, AUGUSTA 24
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: DANVILLE 49, AUGUSTA 24
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.