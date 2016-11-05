Death penalty sought in case

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County prosecutors will seek the death penalty against one of six people accused of killing a woman last year.

Mark Edward Chumley, 46, is charged with accomplice to capital murder in the killing of Victoria Annabeth Davis on Aug. 19, 2015. Police said Davis, 24, was held captive at her house for hours and beaten by her husband, John Davis, and four other defendants, including Chumley.

Prosecutor Matt Durrett told Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor at a motion hearing Thursday that he filed formal notice that the state will seek the death penalty against Chumley. Grounds for the request are that the killing was done to prevent an arrest and that it was done in an especially depraved or cruel manner, according to the notice.

Durrett was asked during the hearing to specify the behavior the state believes manifested a disregard for the value of human life, which is a requirement in capital cases.

"She was beaten repeatedly. She was hooked up to a battery charger. She essentially bled to death from the beating she took. She was beaten with a baseball bat. She was raped with a baseball bat," Durrett said. "Those are the acts we allege constitute evidence of disregard for human life."

Durrett said he hasn't decided whether to seek the death penalty against the remaining defendants. Capital murder is punishable by life in prison or the death penalty. Trial is set for Jan. 29. A hearing on motions to suppress evidence in the case is set for Nov. 30.

The other defendants are Rebecca Lloyd, 37; John Davis, 28; and Christopher Lee Treat and Desire Treat, both 30. All are charged with accomplice to capital murder. The five are being held without bail at the Washington County jail.

State Desk on 11/05/2016