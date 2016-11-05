North Little Rock El Porton robbed; man, 26, arrested

Police on Thursday arrested a man in an armed robbery at a North Little Rock restaurant.

Jose Braulio Gurrola, 26, was charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property in a holdup Wednesday night at El Porton Mexican Restaurant.

Officers responded to the business at 5021 Warden Road at 11:39 p.m. Employees said three masked men took about $1,000 from a cash register and fled in a Nissan Sentra, according to a police report. Two of the men had guns, and one was armed with a knife, the report said.

During the holdup, a restaurant employee fought one of the robbers and removed the robber's hoodie, according to the report. Police said they recovered the hoodie as evidence. They also recovered a black hockey mask and a BB gun clip at the scene, the report said.

Officers arrested Gurrola about 10:10 a.m. Thursday at his home at 9009 McCain Road in Jacksonville, an arrest report states. He was being held at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond Friday night, an online inmate roster showed.

Police said Gurrola admitted to the robbery and named another man who participated, but no other arrests had been made by late Friday. An investigation is ongoing.

