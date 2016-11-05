5A-EAST
FORREST CITY 56, BLYTHEVILLE 28
FORREST CITY -- Randal Moore threw four touchdown passes, two to Trajan Norment for Forrest City (7-3, 5-2 5A-East) in its victory over Blytheville (6-4, 4-3). Kendriel Johnson rushed for two more touchdowns for the Mustangs.
