Saturday, November 05, 2016, 2:26 a.m.
FORREST CITY 56, BLYTHEVILLE 28

5A-EAST

FORREST CITY -- Randal Moore threw four touchdown passes, two to Trajan Norment for Forrest City (7-3, 5-2 5A-East) in its victory over Blytheville (6-4, 4-3). Kendriel Johnson rushed for two more touchdowns for the Mustangs.

