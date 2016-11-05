5A-WEST
HARRISON 40, FARMINGTON 18
FARMINGTON -- Harrison (8-2, 5-2 5A-West) raced past Farmington (3-7, 2-5) to give the Goblins their first eight-victory season since 2003.
Farmington opened up the game with a 53-yard run by quarterback Trey Waggle that set up a 14-yard pass from Waggle to tight end Jacob Gray for a touchdown.
Harrison responded by scoring 27 points in a row. Quarterback Noah Ditmanson accounted for two touchdowns, one off a 9-yard run and the other a 24-yard pass to receiver Cameron Jones.
Ditmanson passed for one more touchdown in the game.
