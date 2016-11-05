Head-on collision leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt in Arkansas, police say

A head-on collision Friday evening in Jefferson County left one person dead and two others hurt, state police say.

The accident occurred at 6:45 p.m. on Arkansas 365 south of Redfield when a southbound 2014 Chevrolet Malibu crossed the center line and and hit a northbound 2016 Nissan Versa, according to a preliminary report.

The driver of the Nissan, 21-year-old David W. Graham of Jennings, La., was killed, police said.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes across Arkansas so far this year]

A passenger in Graham’s vehicle, 31-year-old Ethan J. Acevedo of Kinder, La., as well as the Chevrolet’s driver, 28-year-old Ashlie N. Wafford of White Hall, were hurt, the report notes.

State police said those injured were taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.

Graham’s death was the 452nd reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.