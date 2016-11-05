Hopeful says focus is the working class

Dianne Curry, the Democratic nominee for the 2nd Congressional District, wants to fight for working people in central Arkansas, and that includes raising the minimum wage, she said in an interview Wednesday.

Curry said her nine years of experience on the Little Rock School Board gives her insight into the problems facing the 2nd District, which takes in Van Buren, Conway, Faulkner, White, Perry, Pulaski and Saline counties.

She also said she has an understanding of financial matters, touting experience that includes 14 years as a state bank and holding company auditor, 12 years at the Department of Education, and being a tax preparer.

First-term U.S. Rep. French Hill, a Republican, points to his 35 years of business experience as he vies for re-election against Curry and Chris Hayes, a Libertarian. Hill, who serves on the House Committee on Financial Services, has said changing the tax code and reducing regulation were ways to improve economic development.

Curry said she supported raising the minimum wage to between $12 and $15 per hour and pegging future increases to inflation. She said she would support a proposal to direct the U.S. Department of Education to award grants to states to eliminate tuition and required fees at public higher-education institutions. Curry also said she wants the federal government to provide funding for pre-kindergarten education.

While backing increased federal spending in some areas, she said she supported a balanced-budget amendment. That's a constitutional rule requiring the federal government to spend no more than it receives in tax revenue. Hill also supports the idea of a balanced-budget amendment.

"When you look at proposals for a tax cut and you've got significant debt that has to be paid back, you've got to be real about what you're doing," Curry said. "You just can't spend more than what you have."

She said upper-income people are not paying their fair share because of tax exemptions.

"That would have to be reviewed, but you can't cut taxes," she said.

Hill has said he supports the House Republican tax-overhaul plan.

"It lowers the corporate rate. It provides a permanent incentive to bring money back into the U.S. and keep it in the U.S. It has a fair proposal for small business vs. large business," he said. "To me, those things could be very positive for economic development."

Hayes, the Libertarian candidate, has said he's running to reduce the size of government and also to return power to the people.

