Inspection to shut Malvern I-30 lane
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:23 a.m.
A routine inspection of city sewer lines attached to the Interstate 30 bridge over the Ouachita River in Malvern will require a lane closure Monday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.
The inside eastbound lane of the bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. Traffic will be controlled using warning signs and cones, the department said.
Metro on 11/05/2016
Print Headline: Inspection to shut Malvern I-30 lane
