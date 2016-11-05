Inspection to shut Malvern I-30 lane

A routine inspection of city sewer lines attached to the Interstate 30 bridge over the Ouachita River in Malvern will require a lane closure Monday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

The inside eastbound lane of the bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. Traffic will be controlled using warning signs and cones, the department said.

Metro on 11/05/2016