Iraq forces go deeper into Mosul

MOSUL, Iraq -- Iraqi special forces launched a two-pronged assault deeper into Mosul's urban center on Friday, unleashing the most intense street battles against Islamic State militants since the offensive began nearly three weeks ago.

Smoke rose across eastern neighborhoods of Iraq's second-largest city as heavy fighting continued after sundown, with explosions and machine-gun fire echoing in the streets as mosques called for evening prayer.

More than 3,000 Iraqi troops took part in the assault under heavy U.S.-led coalition air support, but the pace of the fight also slowed as Iraqi forces moved from fighting in more rural areas with few civilians to the tight, narrow streets of Mosul proper. Sniper fire repeatedly stalled the advance, as commanders called in airstrikes or artillery support after coming under fire.

As the operation got underway, columns of armored vehicles wound through the desert, pushing through dirt berms and drawing heavy fire as they closed in on the middle-class Tahrir and Zahara districts. The area was once named after former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Seven suicide attackers in explosives-laden vehicles barreled toward the troops, with two getting through and detonating their charges, Lt. Col. Muhanad al-Timimi said. The others were destroyed, including a bulldozer that was hit by an airstrike from the U.S.-led coalition supporting the offensive.

At least seven special forces troops were killed and an officer and three soldiers were wounded, said an Iraqi military officer who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to brief reporters.

"The operation is going well, but it's slow. These kinds of advances are always slow," said Iraqi special forces Capt. Malik Hameed, as Islamic State fighters could be seen running in the distance to reposition themselves. "If we tried to go any faster we would take even more injuries."

"We are very satisfied" with the ground taken so far in eastern Mosul, said Sabah Noori, a spokesman for Iraqi counterterrorism forces. "We are moving according to the plan."

Noori said the Iraqi troops haven't encountered civilians being used directly as "human shields" by Islamic State fighters, though noncombatants are present along the front lines and have been subjected to artillery, tank, mortar and aerial strikes.

Earlier, at the eastern approach to the city's urban center, militants holed up in a building fired a rocket at an Iraqi Abrams tank, disabling it and sending its crew fleeing from the smoking vehicle. The advance in that area then stalled.

The push began as dawn broke with artillery and mortar strikes on the Aden, Tahrir and Quds districts, just west of the special forces' footholds in the Gogjali and Karama neighborhoods, al-Timimi said.

On the heels of the special forces advances, the Iraqi army's 9th Division moved into the eastern Intisar neighborhood, said an officer from the unit who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

On Tuesday, Iraqi troops entered the city limits for the first time in more than two years, after a demoralized Iraqi army fled in the face of the Islamic State group's 2014 blitz across large swaths of territory in Iraq and neighboring Syria.

The operation to retake Mosul is expected to take weeks if not months. Moving from neighborhood to neighborhood in house-to-house battles through dense warrens of booby-trapped buildings is time consuming, and Iraq's military has repeatedly opted for slower operations to minimize casualties.

More than 1 million civilians still remain in the city, complicating the advance. Islamic State militants have driven thousands of residents deeper into the city's built-up areas to be used as human shields, while hundreds of others have fled toward government-controlled territory despite the uncertainty of resettlement in displacement camps.

Waving white flags and traveling in convoys of dump trucks, army buses and family sedans, thousands of residents poured out of eastern neighborhoods of Mosul on Thursday, the first significant wave of people to escape the city. The exodus continued Friday.

At a road junction in the town of Bartella, convoys of cars lined up to go through checkpoints that led to displaced persons camps.

Even as they fled, some were almost giddy with relief. Drivers in the convoys blasted their horns and waved V for victory as Iraqi and Kurdish troops passed by on their way to the front lines.

Girls and young women forced to wear black veils over their faces in Mosul took them off and let the wind blow though their hair.

"We suffered, and there was bombing and heavy shelling. We didn't feel safe," said Mahmoud Mahdi, who was fleeing the now government-held Gogjali neighborhood. "Everybody is displaced and walking around in this heat. It is exhausting."

The International Organization for Migration reported Friday that 22,224 people have been displaced by the fighting in and around Mosul since the offensive began on Oct. 17.

Mosul is the last major Islamic State stronghold in Iraq, and expelling the militant group from the city would be a major blow to the survival of its self-declared "caliphate" that stretches into Syria.

Iraqi forces have made uneven progress in closing in on the city since the operation began. Advances have been slower from the south, with government troops still some 20 miles away. Kurdish fighters and Iraqi army units are deployed to the north, while government-sanctioned Shiite militias are sweeping in from the west to try to cut off any Islamic State escape route.

