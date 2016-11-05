Later Gators: Arkansas dominates No. 11 Florida to become bowl eligible

— Arkansas had another SEC first Saturday.

This time it was the good kind.

The Razorbacks easily beat No. 11 Florida 31-10 for the program's first win over the Gators since joining the SEC. Florida had won nine straight in the series.

Arkansas (6-3, 2-3 SEC) rebounded from its worst conference loss ever two weeks ago to earn its most significant win to date this season. The Razorbacks controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides and out-gained the Gators 468-241 in total yards.

Florida (6-2, 4-2) entered the game ranked No. 2 nationally in total defense, allowing an average of 11.7 points and 240 yards per game.

Perhaps more impressive than Arkansas' offensive performance was its defensive one. The Razorbacks gave up an SEC record 543 rushing yards to Auburn in their last game, but held Florida's offense out of the end zone and allowed just 12 rushing yards on 14 attempts.

Arkansas also got a touchdown from its defense on the Gators' first offensive play of the game. Santos Ramirez intercepted a pass that was deflected by Josh Liddell and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown.

The Razorbacks extended their lead to 14-0 later in the first quarter when Rawleigh Williams scored a 6-yard touchdown run to cap an 8-play, 91-yard drive. Freshman running back Devwah Whaley had three big plays on the drive with runs of 16 and 13 yards, and a 43-yard reception.

Williams added a 41-yard touchdown run with 5:40 left to give Arkansas a 31-10 lead. He finished the game with 148 yards on 26 carries.

Whaley rushed for 66 yards and also had 69 yards on two receptions.

Florida scored its only touchdown late in the first quarter when Duke Dawson returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown. Dawson intercepted an Austin Allen pass that was intended for Jeremy Sprinkle and ran untouched for the score.

Arkansas used another long drive to take a two-score lead to halftime. Allen's 7-yard touchdown pass to Drew Morgan on a third-and-goal gave the Razorbacks a 21-7 lead with 16 seconds left in the first half. The scoring drive spanned 87 yards and 10 plays.

Allen completed 15 of 26 passes for 243 yards. Morgan had 95 yards on seven receptions.

The teams traded field goals in the fourth quarter before Williams' long touchdown run put the game away. Adam McFain's 36-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter extended Arkansas' lead to 17 before Eddy Piniero pulled the Gators to within 24-10 on a 49-yard kick with 6:41 remaining.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play their home finale next Saturday against No. 13 LSU. The start time has not yet been determined.