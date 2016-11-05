Lawmakers dig in on EU-exit role

LONDON -- Pro-European lawmakers in the United Kingdom's Parliament began Friday to lay plans to force the government to conform more closely to their vision of how to negotiate the country's departure from the European Union.

At the same time, the British prime minister, Theresa May, sought to reassure European leaders that her timetable for withdrawal from the bloc would not be derailed, despite a High Court ruling Thursday that would force her to consult Parliament first.

On Friday, May spoke by telephone with Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, and with Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, telling them that she would start talks on the U.K.'s withdrawal by the end of March, as planned. But the timetable may no longer be in her hands.

May had another setback Friday with the resignation of Stephen Phillips, a lawmaker in her Conservative Party who supported the U.K.'s departure from the bloc but who has accused her government of trying to sideline Parliament.

"It has become clear to me over the last few months that my growing and very significant policy differences with the current government mean that I am unable properly to represent the people who elected me," Phillips said in an emailed statement.

The government has vowed to appeal the court judgment. But the prospect that lawmakers may need to be consulted before leaving the European Union potentially opens the way to a protracted tussle over the terms of the withdrawal. That, combined with the slimness of the Conservative Party's majority in Parliament, has fueled speculation that May could be pushed into seeking an early election.

Boris Johnson, May's foreign secretary, said Friday that the court ruling shouldn't derail the government's timetable. Speaking in Berlin, Johnson described the planned exit as a "huge opportunity" and said "with the right spirit, I believe we can turn these negotiations into a win-win discussion."

"It's very important to understand that this is one stage in a legal process, that the government is going to appeal that ruling, and I think that it's very important to recognize that the British people voted to leave the European Union," Johnson said after meeting German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

"And that is what we are going to get on and do, and ... no, I don't think it will interfere with the timetable for that process."

Johnson was a prominent advocate for Britain to leave the EU, which voters chose to do in a June 23 referendum.

"I won't make any secret of the fact, and you know that too, that I wasn't overly thrilled by that," Steinmeier said. "Nevertheless, Brexit is the clear and unmistakable position of your government. We regret that but of course we respect this decision."

Steinmeier said "we should create the conditions as soon as possible for the negotiations to begin," even if Britain's Parliament does need a say.

"A stalemate won't do either side any good," he added.

He stressed that Germany's priority is to "ensure the cohesion of the [remaining] EU 27 [nations]."

After June's referendum, the pro-European forces who make up a majority in Parliament are warming to the idea not of stopping a British departure, but of softening it. To date, May has hinted that she is leaning toward a hard exit, emphasizing control over immigration and British borders, even if that forces the country to leave Europe's single market and hurts the economy.

If the upshot of the legal case is that the government simply needs to win a parliamentary vote, then May could succeed in maintaining her schedule for withdrawal. Though a majority of lawmakers wanted to remain in the 28-nation bloc, they also voted overwhelmingly for the referendum to take place and would be reluctant to override the wishes of Britons who voted in the referendum.

But it may not be that simple. David Davis, secretary of state for exiting the European Union, said Thursday that the government was assuming that -- if the High Court ruling stands -- legislation would be needed to invoke Article 50 of the European Union treaty.

That would open myriad possibilities for delays and amendments, perhaps ones that commit the U.K. to remaining part of the bloc's Customs Union or its internal market of 500 million consumers.

Those who want a softer exit believe May has overreached, not just by failing to consult Parliament but also through the harsh language she has adopted on immigration.

In order to participate in the European Union's internal market, countries normally have to accept free movement of people, something May appears determined to curb. By taking this tough line on migration, May risks a backlash from business.

Critics of a hard exit are beginning to organize better. The opposition Labor Party has appointed as spokesman on the U.K.'s exit a former director of public prosecutions, Keir Starmer, who is regarded as an able politician. Another effective Labor lawmaker, Hilary Benn, has been elected chairman of the new parliamentary committee that will scrutinize government policy on leaving the bloc.

After a period out of the spotlight, the former leader of the Liberal Democrats, Nick Clegg, has assumed a higher profile, arguing for a departure that minimizes economic "self-harm."

Information for this article was contributed by Stephen Castle of The New York Times; by staff members of The Associated Press; and by Robert Hutton and Thomas Penny of The Washington Post.

