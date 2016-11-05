Ledbetter Among Arkansas' Florida-born Standouts

Arkansas football coach Bret Bielema has always loved recruiting Florida, whether he was an assistant at Iowa or a head coach at both Wisconsin and Arkansas.

But he had to convince former Iowa coach Hayden Fry that it was a good idea by actually putting together an extensive report before he was allowed to head to the Sunshine State.

"One of the great things that I remember in my career, I had to beg coach Fry to let me go down and recruit south Florida," Bielema said. "I had to put together a comparative study in our league, in the Big Ten at the time, about players that were playing from that state.

"Coming from a small town in Illinois, I'll never forget the first week of recruiting down there in May just opened your eyes to personality, demeanor. Down there you get a little bit of everything.

"You've got island kids, you've got southern kids, you've got northern kids that have moved down there. You have a mixed bag. You have coaches that, in the same regard, come from all different kinds of backgrounds."

Arkansas has certainly been busy recruiting in the Sunshine State since Bielema arrived as he has signed 17 players from that state since 2013.

Nine of those signees are still at Arkansas with defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledetter, safety De'Andre Coley, cornerback Ryan Pulley, defensive end/linebacker Randy Ramsey and linebacker and special teams player Josh Williams - all slated to play in today's 2:30 p.m. game with visiting and No. 10 Florida.

The Razorbacks also have a trio of scholarship players from Florida redshirting in safety Deon Edwards, defensive end Michael Taylor, linebacker Alexy Jean-Baptiste as well as walk-on quarterback Carson Proctor.

"You're always going to get a player that I think has extreme confidence," Bielema said. "I think I've signed over 70 or 80 guys from the state of Florida during my assistant and head coaching career. Every one of them you could say don't lack confidence. They believe in their abilities. They play with a swagger. They play with an attitude."

That was certainly the case with tailback Alex Collins and offensive lineman Denver Kirkland, two Razorback signees in Bielema's first Arkansas class that are now playing in the NFL.

Arkansas has missed on a few Florida signees with wide receivers Kendrick Edwards and JoJo Robinson, defensive end Anthony Brown, linebacker Derrick Graham and offensive lineman Josh Allen among those no longer with the Razorbacks.

"We recruit a little bit of a different kid. Just because they're a great player in south Florida doesn't mean we're gonna recruit them," Bielema said. "We do our due diligence, or we have done in the past, but we probably needed to really reassess because we've lost some Florida players since we've been here.

"You have to find the right kind of kid who can travel from Florida to Arkansas and have success, both on the football field and off the field as well."

