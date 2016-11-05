5A-SOUTH
MAGNOLIA 55, HOPE 12
MAGNOLIA -- Seven different players scored touchdowns as Magnolia (5-5, 4-3 5A-South) rolled by Hope (0-10, 0-7) on Friday.
Senior Mikosky Jones scored within the first two minutes on a 46-yard touchdown run. Sophomore Kadyn Roach scored on a 2-yard about three minutes later, and followed with an 8-yard touchdown run about four minutes after that.
Already leading 21-0 to start the second quarter, Magnolia scored four more touchdowns in the second quarter on a 71-yard pass from senior Parker Ribble to senior Jeremy Lynn, a 3-yard touchdown run by senior Quantraius Martin, a 45-yard run by junior Michael Wyrick and a 6-yard run by senior Hunter Cassidy.
With about 7 minutes left left in the first half and trailing 35-0, Hope senior Kadarius Munn caught a 10-yard touchdown pass to make the score 35-6. Two Magnolia touchdowns later, the panthers had a 48-6 lead at the half.
In the fourth quarter, Magnolia junior Semaj Harper ran 10 yards for a touchdown to put the Panthers up 55-6.
Hope scored with about 3 minutes left to make the final score 55-12.
