5A-SOUTH

MAGNOLIA 55, HOPE 12

MAGNOLIA -- Seven different players scored touchdowns as Magnolia (5-5, 4-3 5A-South) rolled by Hope (0-10, 0-7) on Friday.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Full results + recaps, photos and more]

Senior Mikosky Jones scored within the first two minutes on a 46-yard touchdown run. Sophomore Kadyn Roach scored on a 2-yard about three minutes later, and followed with an 8-yard touchdown run about four minutes after that.

Already leading 21-0 to start the second quarter, Magnolia scored four more touchdowns in the second quarter on a 71-yard pass from senior Parker Ribble to senior Jeremy Lynn, a 3-yard touchdown run by senior Quantraius Martin, a 45-yard run by junior Michael Wyrick and a 6-yard run by senior Hunter Cassidy.

With about 7 minutes left left in the first half and trailing 35-0, Hope senior Kadarius Munn caught a 10-yard touchdown pass to make the score 35-6. Two Magnolia touchdowns later, the panthers had a 48-6 lead at the half.

In the fourth quarter, Magnolia junior Semaj Harper ran 10 yards for a touchdown to put the Panthers up 55-6.

Hope scored with about 3 minutes left to make the final score 55-12.

Sports on 11/05/2016