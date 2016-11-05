Man charged after Arkansas hotel's sprinkler system set off, causing $1M in damages

An out-of-state man is facing a felony charge after an Arkansas hotel’s sprinkler system was activated, causing $1 million damages, the Sentinel-Record reported.

According to the Hot Springs newspaper, James Roderick Gall, 51, of Keystone Heights, Fla., faces a charge of second-degree criminal mischief.

The affidavit states that the Garland County sheriff’s office responded to StayBridge Suites at 103 Lookout Circle in Hot Springs, evacuating guests and others inside.

Gall later reportedly told authorities that he had hung a clothes hanger from the fire sprinkler to dry some clothes he had washed.

When his girlfriend went to retrieve the clothes, the sprinkler went off, the Sentinel-Record reported.

Hotel management estimated the damages at around $1 million, including loss of revenue over a four-day period and water damage to multiple floors of the building.

Gall was booked into the Garland County jail and later released on $2,500 bail, records show. He has an appearance set for Nov. 14 in district court.