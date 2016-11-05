Nashville beats winless Bauxite, eyes playoffs

BAUXITE -- Nashville Coach Mike Volarvich saw mostly what he wanted from his Scrappers in their regular season finale, a 49-12 victory over the Bauxite Miners Friday night.

The Scrappers (10-0, 7-0 7-4A) top ranked in Class 4A, raced to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter but could not reach the 35-point sportsmanship rule until the closing second of the third quarter.

"It was up and down,'' Volarvich said. "We did some good things. We did not get anyone hurt. I don't think we played with the excitement I would have liked us to play with, but it was kinda expected coming into this last week, having already clinched and looking toward the playoffs."

Scrappers quarterback Tyler Hanson threw three first-quarter touchdown passes. Cole Reeder caught a 74-yard pass and Ty Pettway grabbed passes for 21 and 32 yard. Kailus Hughes scored on a 6-yard run. Jose Hernandez hit all the extra points.

But the Miners (0-10, 0-7) scored with 2:55 left in the half on Dustin Whitfield's 22-yard field goal. Whitfield's 48-yard reception was the big play on the drive.

Nashville went into halftime up 35-3 after Hughes ran in from the 6 with 4 seconds left in the half for his second touchdown.

"I wanted to come in and work on some stuff that maybe we didn't get a chance to work on a whole lot during the year,'' Volvarich said. "So I thought we got some things tuned up, and I'm just happy to get the win."

Whitfield, who caught 4 passes for 115 yards and had a 57-yard punt, added a 37-yard field goal to make it 35-6 with 8:02 left in the third quarter.

The Scrappers scored on a 45-yard pass from Hanson to CJ Spencer and T.J. Hopkins, who ran for 115 yards on 10 carries, added the final score on a 4-yard run.

Bauxite, who started from than a dozen sophomores, added a 34-yard TD pass from Zach Rambo to Jonah Sorvillo in the final minutes.

