100 years ago

Nov. 5, 1916

• Settlement of the Argenta political dispute is expected as a result of the resignation yesterday of W. M. Mara, election judge in the Fourth ward. Mr. Mara was objected to by Grover C. Percefull, Democratic nominee for constable. Mr. Mara's resignation was tendered to the Pulaski county election commissioners. Mr. Mara said that his resignation was voluntary and in the interest of harmony.

50 years ago

Nov. 5, 1966

• A fourth bridge -- topped by a 300-foot high superstructure housing a museum of the Arkansas River -- was proposed Friday by the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission to meet the Army Engineers requirements for river navigation and to overcome North Little Rock's objections to previous proposals. The proposed New Downtown Bridge would connect Little Rock's Scott Street with North Little Rock's Main Street and would have three lanes, one-way north.

25 years ago

Nov. 5, 1991

• The robbery of a North Little Rock bank Monday morning marked the city's third such holdup in less than a week, but this time the robber got away with cash, police said. Bank tellers probably put an exploding dye pack in the robber's bag, as they had in the two previous robberies, but police found no sign the pack detonated, North Little Rock police spokesman Capt. Danny Bradley said. The gunman fled the First Commercial Bank branch at 3929 McCain Blvd., at the south end of the McCain Mall parking lot, carrying an undisclosed amount of cash, Bradley said.

10 years ago

Nov. 5, 2006

• Arkansas education leaders are trying again to win federal approval of their plan to ensure that all core academic classes in the state's public schools are taught by teachers who hold bachelor's degrees and can demonstrate competence in the subjects they teach. A total of 84.8 percent of Arkansas' 91,734 core academic classrooms were covered by teachers who met those standards for being "highly qualified" in 2005-06, state officials said in their latest plan sent to the U.S. Department of Education. That is down from the 95 percent reported earlier to the federal agency. Reporting errors caused the discrepancy, state officials explained in the revised plan to make all teachers highly qualified by the end of this school year.

