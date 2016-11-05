Pact with UALR, district lets students earn college credits

The Pulaski County Special School District has signed its first comprehensive agreement with a university, offering college-level coursework to eligible high school students.

The school district signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Friday, paving the way for students at Mills High School, Joe T. Robinson High School, Maumelle High School and Sylvan Hills High School to earn college credit while still in high school. Eligible high school students can take the college-level courses starting in fall 2017 for $50 per class, compared with the $217 per credit hour UALR students pay.

"All of the research today shows that students who have postsecondary degrees or postsecondary skilled licenses are much more likely to be successfully employed, much more likely to have a productive and satisfying career," Pulaski County Special Superintendent Jerry Guess said. "By offering kids this opportunity, we would be encouraging them at an early age to engage in a university program, and we're going to give them a great door through which they can walk with our partnership with UALR."

The partnership comes as more and more high school students are enrolling in college-level coursework, called concurrent enrollment. Parent demand has in part driven the increase in concurrent enrollment agreements, said Maria Markham, the director of the Arkansas Department of Higher Education.

"Parents are seeing the value of students being able to get ahead," she said, adding that concurrent enrollment can cut down a student's time to a degree and the cost to obtain that degree. "That's probably the biggest factor."

In Arkansas, some 13,764 high school students were enrolled in college-level classes in fall 2012. The count has grown nearly 30 percent, with 17,798 high school students in concurrent coursework this fall. Four-year universities have increased concurrent enrollment by nearly 58 percent since fall 2012, when 4,736 high school students took college courses.

"I think that's probably because concurrent enrollment has traditionally been something the two-years have offered because they're closer geographically to the high school," Markham said. "I think four-year schools have recognized the market and are starting to do more with that."

Virtual Arkansas, online instruction that is provided through a partnership between the state Department of Education and Arkansas Education Service Cooperatives, also routes its concurrent credits through Arkansas Tech University in Russellville and the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

UALR currently has similar agreements with 13 school districts and 15 schools, said Mary Elizabeth Woolery, UALR's concurrent enrollment coordinator.

The partnership with the Pulaski County Special district will allow ninth through 12th graders at the four high schools to take 25 different college-level courses, a total of 83 credit hours. An associate's degree is typically 60 credit hours.

Under the agreement, interested students must apply for the program by June 1 for the fall semester and by Dec. 15 for the spring semester. Students are eligible if one of the requirements are met:

• Finish at least half of the state-recommended college preparatory courses with a minimum grade-point average of 2.5.

• Have a minimum overall high school GPA of 3.0.

• Have a minimum composite score of 21 on the ACT college-entrance exam, or alternatively, take the Accuplacer college-placement exam and score an 86 in the reading section.

The school district is working to provide scholarships to low-income students who are eligible.

Currently, the school district is home to about 4,000 high school students and another 3,000 middle school students, Guess said, adding that administrators want to start preparing the sixth through eighth graders for the college-level courses.

"It's so important that we alert students and parents early on about the need to consider a higher education as we move forward in the 21st-century workforce," UALR Chancellor Andrew Rogerson said. "I was reading a rather sobering document the other day that since the economic recovery of 2008, the U.S. has added 11.6 million jobs. Eleven-point-five million of them -- 99 percent -- went to individuals with some form of college education, so it is becoming something of paramount importance that the citizens of Little Rock consider higher education their future."

As the numbers of high school students taking college classes swell, the Higher Education Department is becoming more conscientious of quality control.

"It's great, and we want to encourage it," Markham said. "But we want to ensure that students are getting a high quality education at the same time."

As a part of that, the department will begin randomly selecting schools to ensure faculty have the right credentials. High school educators who teach the college-level coursework have to have a master's degree with 18 master's level hours in the discipline they are teaching -- the same requirements for college professors.

"We will hire staff for the '17-'18 school year with this plan, with this program in mind," Guess said. "... We've already begun to evaluate our staff and their credentials and the opportunity to use the current staff. But we will have several hundred people either retire or resign for one reason or another, and in the opportunity to replace them, we will hire strategically to help serve this program."

