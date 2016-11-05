Pea Ridge handles Shiloh Christian

1-4A

PEA RIDGE 30, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 13

PEA RIDGE -- Pea Ridge (9-1, 6-1 1-4A) set the tone early and beat Shiloh Christian (8-2, 5-2) 30-13 Friday night in Blackhawks Stadium.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Full results + recaps, photos and more]

Junior Drew Winn ripped off a 73-yard touchdown run on the Blackhawks' second offensive play, and Pea Ridge never trailed in wrapping up the No. 2 seed from the 1-4A Conference. Shiloh Christian is the No. 3 seed, and both teams will host first-round playoff games next week.

Pea Ridge capitalized later in the first quarter when the Blackhawks' defense stopped Saints running back Broc Berus for no gain on fourth and 3 from the Shiloh Christian 45. Pea Ridge drove for its second score on 10 plays, capped by Zaine Holley's 1-yard touchdown run and a 12-0 lead.

The Blackhawks' defense limited Shiloh Christian to 12 yards passing in the first half and knocked starting quarterback Connor Reece out of the game before halftime. Shiloh Christian Coach Jeff Conaway said he did not know Reece's status for next week's game.

Sports on 11/05/2016