5A-CENTRAL

PULASKI ACADEMY 56, MILLS 8

Junior Layne Hatcher and senior Jaren Watkins each scored three touchdowns for Pulaski Academy (9-1, 7-0, 5A-Central) in its victory over Mills (3-7, 2-5).

Watkins scored the Bruins' first touchdown on a 29-yard run in the first quarter that Hatcher followed with a 35-yard pass to senior Ray Jackson.

Hatcher threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to junior Trajen Johnson in the second quarter to make it 21-0.

After Watkins ran 21 yards for his second touchdown, Hatcher followed with an 8-yard touchdown pass to junior Nathan Biagioni. Watkins tacked on a 25-yard run for his third score to end the first half with Pulaski Academy leading 42-0.

Freshman Myles Marotti connected with freshman Dane Warburton on a 25-yard touchdown pass, and senior Trey Adams ran 1 yard for a touchdown for the third quarter for the Bruins' final scores.

Hatcher was 8 for 8 on extra points.

Mills scored its only touchdown in the fourth quarter with about a minute left when senior Rajhon Ware ran 25 yards before adding the two-point conversion.

Sports on 11/05/2016