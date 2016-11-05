5A-CENTRAL
PULASKI ACADEMY 56, MILLS 8
Junior Layne Hatcher and senior Jaren Watkins each scored three touchdowns for Pulaski Academy (9-1, 7-0, 5A-Central) in its victory over Mills (3-7, 2-5).
Watkins scored the Bruins' first touchdown on a 29-yard run in the first quarter that Hatcher followed with a 35-yard pass to senior Ray Jackson.
Hatcher threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to junior Trajen Johnson in the second quarter to make it 21-0.
After Watkins ran 21 yards for his second touchdown, Hatcher followed with an 8-yard touchdown pass to junior Nathan Biagioni. Watkins tacked on a 25-yard run for his third score to end the first half with Pulaski Academy leading 42-0.
Freshman Myles Marotti connected with freshman Dane Warburton on a 25-yard touchdown pass, and senior Trey Adams ran 1 yard for a touchdown for the third quarter for the Bruins' final scores.
Hatcher was 8 for 8 on extra points.
Mills scored its only touchdown in the fourth quarter with about a minute left when senior Rajhon Ware ran 25 yards before adding the two-point conversion.
