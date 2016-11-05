Rivals racing to city centers, rural realms

ATKINSON, N.H. -- Hillary Clinton sped across battleground states Friday trying to boost support from minority-group voters and women, while Donald Trump traveled to small-town America to fire up white, working-class voters.

Clinton and Democratic allies used star power and stark warnings as they addressed her base of black, Hispanic and female voters. She was campaigning in urban centers of Detroit, Pittsburgh and Cleveland while President Barack Obama made her case in Charlotte, N.C. -- all cities where minority-group voters are crucial.

In Pittsburgh, a city where 1 in 3 people is not white, Clinton hammered Trump as "someone who demeans women, mocks people with disabilities, insults African-Americans and Latinos, and demonizes immigrants and Muslims."

"If he doesn't respect all Americans now, how can we trust him to serve all Americans in the future?" she asked later in Detroit, where members of minority groups make up 90 percent of the population.

Trump, meanwhile, was on a tour of rural areas, hoping to boost turnout among the voters drawn to his promise to bring back a lost America. He started his day in Atkinson, N.H., population 6,800 and almost 98 percent white, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. From there, he was bound for Wilmington, Ohio, another overwhelmingly white town where just 13 percent of residents have a college degree.

Speaking more than 2,000 miles from the Mexican border, Trump drew loud cheers in Atkinson when he vowed to build a tall wall between the U.S. and Mexico. The crowd booed when he contended that Clinton supports "open borders."

"Her plans would mean generations of terrorism, extremism and radicalism spreading into your schools and through your communities," Trump declared.

Trump continued to assail Clinton over her use of a private email server, wondering how Clinton would be able to "manage this country when she can't even manage her emails.

"If she were to win, it would create an unprecedented constitutional crisis," Trump said. "What a mess. I mean, we went through it with him with the impeachment and the lies. Aren't we tired of this stuff?

"She's likely to be under investigation for a long time, concluding in a criminal trial, our president," Trump added. "America deserves a government that can go to work on Day One."

At the Atkinson rally, former New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu introduced Trump and joked that Clinton's husband does not want to have sex with her.

"Do you think that Bill was referring to Hillary when he said: 'I did not have sex with that woman?'" Sununu said, referring to former President Bill Clinton.

Trump plans to return to New Hampshire on the eve of the election: His campaign has scheduled a rally with his running mate, Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana, for Monday night in Manchester.

divergent views

The candidates' divergent paths highlighted the gaps between race, place and economics that drive presidential policies.

Trump told his largely white audience in Atkinson that "we have to rebuild our country."

"They've shipped our jobs and they've shipped our wealth to other countries," he said. "To all Americans, I say it is time for new leadership."

A new jobs report showed the unemployment rate declined to 4.9 percent while wages went up in October. The report marks 73 straight months of job growth.

But the Republican said the numbers weren't good enough, and he cast doubt on whether they were accurate.

"These numbers are an absolute disaster," Trump said, reviving his argument that the unemployment numbers released every month by the Labor Department are skewed because they don't accurately account for those who've dropped out of the workforce.

"Nobody believes the numbers they're reporting anyway," he said.

As he spoke, Clinton campaigned in Pittsburgh, delivering an opposite message. She celebrated what she described as the Rust Belt city's rebirth of "confidence" and economic renewal. She asked voters to "imagine two different Americas" -- one with Trump in charge, and one with her in the White House.

"Think about what it will be to trust the nuclear codes to someone with a very thin skin," she said, adding Trump could "start a real war, not just a Twitter war at 3 in the morning."

Clinton called the jobs report "good news."

"I believe that our economy is poised to really take off and thrive," she said. "When the middle class thrives, America thrives."

Clinton urged supporters to stage "an intervention" with friends and family members who plan to vote for Trump by explaining to them that "anger is not a plan."

"Sometimes the fate of the greatest nations comes down to a single moment," Clinton said. "This is one of those make-or-break moments for the United States. This is in your hands."

Clinton's campaign has announced two more stops in Philadelphia before Tuesday. Pennsylvania is a state where Clinton has long had a solid lead; it has not voted for a Republican in six presidential elections.

Bill Clinton worked Friday to drive up turnout in Colorado, and Vice President Joe Biden was due in Wisconsin, both states Clinton was believed to have locked up weeks ago.

Clinton herself was to wrap her day in Cleveland at a get-out-the-vote rally with hip-hop artist Jay-Z.

Meanwhile, Obama halted an afternoon speech in Fayetteville, N.C., to defend a pro-Trump protester who was chanting the Republican nominee's name.

The president told the crowd to "sit down and be quiet." He defended the man's right to free speech. The protester eventually was escorted out of the venue.

"If we lose focus, we could have problems," Obama said.

Obama stressed to the audience that "hope" itself was on the ballot.

"My name's not on the ballot, but everything we've worked for is on the ballot," Obama said. "Democracy's on the ballot. I need you to vote. Don't choose fear. Choose hope."

Obama continued to assert that Trump is "temperamentally unfit" to be the commander in chief and has a long track record of insulting minority groups, the disabled, women and others.

"If you disrespected women before you were in office, then you will disrespect women once you take office. If you accepted the support of Klan sympathizers, if you don't denounce them right away because you're not sure, well that's what you're gonna do once you're in office," Obama said.

Meanwhile, the FBI and New York Police Department say they are assessing the credibility of information they received of a possible al-Qaida terror attack against the U.S. on the eve of Election Day.

Officials said Friday that counterterrorism investigators are reviewing the information that mentioned New York, Texas and Virginia as potential targets.

It wasn't immediately clear how the intelligence came to investigators' attention. A New York Police Department spokesman said in a statement that the information "lacks specificity."

In a statement, the FBI said it was working closely with law enforcement agencies and sharing intelligence reports.

changing minds

With the election days away and early voting already sending people to the polls, some voters remained undecided.

"I'm just really trying to completely think this through," said Peter Schroeder, a full-time student and tech startup worker in Erie, Pa.

"I have a mail-in ballot, and I change my mind every day about what I should do," said Lori Perez, a stay-at-home mother in Lehi, Utah.

Polls suggest the undecideds make up a small slice of the electorate -- perhaps just 2 percent at this late date.

The campaigns largely have them written off, placing their emphasis instead on boosting turnout among the much larger bloc of voters they've already identified as supporters.

Texan Danielle Inman, who works for a cellular provider, shows the conflicting emotions that are roiling undecided voters, who can talk themselves in and out of multiple candidates in a single conversation.

In a 10-minute chat, the 47-year-old single mother from Plano said Republican Trump and Democrat Clinton would "screw things up equally -- just in different ways." She said there's "no way in hell" she'd vote for Trump. She said the third-party candidates don't have a chance of winning, so she'll definitely pick a major-party candidate. That leaves Clinton. But she's not sure she can vote for her. And maybe she can vote third-party after all.

So she'll be "praying very heavily on my drive to my polling place" for the right answer.

Schroeder, 23, said he's been to a Trump rally but has gotten most of his information about the campaign from friends and family who depict the Republican as a "dirty, nasty scathing type of person" and Clinton as "a hero who is straight as an arrow." But he's also heard people criticize Clinton's secret email server and call her a "felon."

"I'm just stuck in the middle," Schroeder said. "I don't know what I'm looking for."

Beth Keehn, a 39-year-old medical center marketing official from Columbus Grove, Ohio, said she's voted Republican since age 18 but Trump appalls her and Clinton is too liberal.

"While I'd love to see a woman in the White House, I don't agree with the policies," she said of Clinton. Keehn feels a tug to vote for a third-party candidate but "the fear is that if you don't vote for Clinton, you're just giving a vote to Trump. But I do feel like if we do that forever, we'll never have the opportunity to have a third-party voice."

Perez, the mom from Utah, said she typically votes Republican but thought about just not voting this year. She likes many of Trump's policies but doesn't think he's trustworthy or presidential. Clinton, she said, is too liberal and connected to too many scandals. Then there's independent candidate Evan McMullin, who she said offers the idea of a new conservative movement but can't win outright.

"We are stuck between a rock and hard place," Perez wrote on Facebook.

Information for this article was contributed by Jill Colvin, Kathleen Hennessey, Steve Peoples, Lisa Lerer, Josh Lederman and Nancy Benac of The Associated Press; by Thomas Kaplan of The New York Times; and by Abby Phillip, Jenna Johnson, Katie Zezima and David Weigel of The Washington Post.

