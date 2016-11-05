State's yard-sign zeal bucks national trend

With Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton vying for the White House, state party officials say they're giving out more yard signs this year than in 2012.

But nationwide, the numbers are dropping, and political scientists say the decline is likely to continue as advertising and marketing evolve.

Sheila Bronfman, a Clinton volunteer who has campaigned this year in a half-dozen states, said she's noticed that the signs aren't as prevalent on either side.

"It's not like the old days when everybody and their brother had their signs sticking out in their front yard," the Little Rock activist said Friday during a stop in Florida. "We just haven't seen a lot of them anywhere."

Ouachita Baptist University professor Hal Bass said White House hopefuls have stopped relying so heavily on this particular form of advertising.

"I think yard signs, at the presidential level, have been on the decline for several years," he said. "There are more, I guess, efficient and effective ways to use the money."

Media outlets around the country have published reports, based on anecdotal evidence, that the number of signs is dropping.

And earlier this year, the Campaigns & Elections journal published a column asking: "Will 2016 Mark the End of the Lawn Sign?"

Paul Lage, the chief executive officer of one of the nation's biggest campaign printers, said yard signs and bumper stickers peaked as a political tool a few decades ago.

"In the '80s and '90s, they were one of the primary forms of advertising," he said.

While no longer as dominant, demand remains high, he said.

His company, Kansas-based Gill Studios, has printed roughly 1 million Trump yard signs and 1.2 million-1.3 million Clinton signs, he estimated.

The number of bumper stickers is even higher, he said: about 2 million for Clinton and 1.25 million for Trump.

For decades, free campaign signs for major party candidates were ubiquitous and easy to obtain. But that has changed, especially since 2008.

Supporters of then-U.S. Sen. Barack Obama doubted that free signs were a wise investment.

So in many locations, they sold them instead, charging $8 apiece.

"Having to pay for them ... that's really new," said Hendrix College political science professor Jay Barth.

The strategy raised money and lessened the chances that the signs would be dumped in a garage and forgotten.

Since then, the numbers have never completely rebounded.

"Campaigns are not spending as much money on them, so that makes them a little less common," Barth said.

Political strategists had long been skeptical of their effectiveness, especially in races in which the candidates are already household names.

The doubts were likely justified, Barth said.

"The mantra that 'Yard signs don't vote' is probably more true than false," he said.

Ron Wade, a Longview, Texas, presidential memorabilia collector and dealer, said yard signs may be going the way of campaign buttons.

As recently as 1972, "the official national campaigns issued buttons, and they issued them by the millions," he said.

At political rallies, The Wall Street Journal wrote, buttons were once tossed around "like candy at a Shriner's parade."

Now they're a lot harder to track down.

"Very seldom do you find a free button anymore," Wade said.

Buttons are abundant, however, for those who are willing to pay.

Yard signs have also been accessible online: $20 apiece from the Clinton website and $20 for a set of two at the Trump store. (As of Friday, the Trump signs were out of stock.)

In Arkansas, enthusiasm for presidential campaign signs isn't waning, party leaders say.

"We've never ever had as much demand for yard signs as we have for Trump-Pence [signs], and they've gone like wildfire," said Republican National Committeeman Jonathan Barnett of Siloam Springs.

He estimated that 60,000 to 70,000 signs were printed, but said none of them are left.

The prices for the signs are better than the ones online. "For the most part, we're giving them away," he said.

Democratic Party of Arkansas spokesman H.L. Moody said area Clinton supporters have distributed "somewhere in the neighborhood of 55,000 signs."

Some recipients made a small donation; others didn't.

The last of the batch was claimed Friday morning.

"Despite what the polls say, there's still a lot of enthusiasm in Arkansas for Secretary Clinton," he said.

Chris Caldwell, campaign manager for Republican U.S. Sen. John Boozman, said he hasn't seen a drop in presidential yard signs as he's traveled across the state. But he has noticed an urban-rural divide.

"You get outside Little Rock or Fayetteville and you don't see a Hillary sign," he said.

