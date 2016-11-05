Stuttgart takes advantage of turnovers

2-4A

STUTTGART 45,

CEN. ARK. CHRISTIAN 14

Surging Stuttgart survived an early miscue before taking advantage of turnover-prone Central Arkansas Christian for a 45-14 victory Friday night at Mustang Mountain.

Sophomore running back Derrick Amos rushed for three touchdowns and the Ricebirds (7-3, 6-1) claimed their fifth consecutive victory to clinch the No. 2 seed from the 2-4A Conference.

"Hopefully we've gained momentum and we understand the importance of it," said Stuttgart Coach Josh Price, whose team will host Monticello in a Class 4A playoff game Friday. "This group has got a chance to be pretty special. We've got good linemen, good skilled kids, a good secondary. We've got the whole package. We just have to play extremely hard and play together. Hopefully we'll continue to do that throughout the playoffs."

CAC (7-3, 5-2) will also host a playoff game next week. The Mustangs will play Mena (6-4).

Amos scored on runs of 24, 13 and 4 yards. He finished with 145 yards on 21 carries as the Ricebirds compiled 411 yards of offense while holding CAC to 161 total yards.

The game was not a beauty contest. The two teams combined for six turnovers and 14 penalties, but the Ricebirds helped themselves by converting CAC's four turnovers into 26 points.

The Mustangs picked up an early break when senior linebacker Tanner Weber intercepted Michael Smith's tipped pass, giving CAC the ball at the Stuttgart 17. CAC, however, lost three yards on the next four plays, turning the ball over on downs.

"Hats off to our kids and the defensive coaches," Price said. "We knew (CAC) would get some yards but our whole (plan) was to not worry about what happens between the 20 and the 20. We just didn't want to let them in the end zone. When you get down that close, the field narrows up on them. Our linebackers and our secondary did an outstanding job tonight."

Smith did a little bit of it all on Friday. The Ricebirds' senior quarterback was only 4 of 12 passing with two interceptions, but he threw for 165 yards, including two second-quarter touchdown passes of 29 yards to sophomore Tim Johnson and 65 yards to senior Dillin O'Neal.

Smith also ran for a 37-yard touchdown, a score he set up with an interception, and he also caught a 20-yard pass from Johnson on a halfback option.

"(Smith) did a good job but he got a lot of help from our offensive linemen and our running backs," Price said. "Our tailbacks Derrick Amos and Kirk Hughes (13 carries, 78 yards) finished off some runs. They got after it and I was very glad to see that."

Stuttgart built a 26-7 halftime lead after a scoreless first quarter. The Ricebirds held CAC to five first downs and zero yards rushing in the first half.

CAC quarterback Noah Evans was 13 of 26 for 166 yards, but he was intercepted three times. Evans' lone touchdown pass was a 45-yard strike to Zac Otwell, which came after Stuttgart had already built a 45-7 advantage. Junior Kam Vick scored CAC's first touchdown, a 1-yard run that capped an eight-play, 66-yard drive in the second quarter.

Smith, junior Trey Jones and junior Davion Grayham had interceptions for Stuttgart, which also forced a fumble and recovered an onside kick.

O'Neal led the Ricebirds in receiving with 2 catches for 75 yards. Hunter Corbell caught 6 passes for 53 yards for CAC, while Otwell caught 3 passes for 65 yards. Otwell also had an interception for the Mustangs.

Sports on 11/05/2016