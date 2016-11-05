Swanson, James combine to lead rout for Lakeside

HOT SPRINGS -- Revenge was sweet for Hot Springs Lakeside Friday night at Austin Field.

Dupree Swanson and Michael James combined for 304 yards and three touchdowns rushing as the Rams routed Hot Springs 39-7.

Swanson accounted for 184 yards on 18 carries and James added 120 yards on 12 carries.

Hot Springs (3-7, 3-4 5A-South) was eliminated from playoff contention.

Lakeside quarterback Fisher Alexander connected with Caleb Dean for touchdowns of 61 and 18 yards in the third quarter to give the Rams a 32-7 lead. James scored from three yards out early in the fourth quarter and Lakeside (6-4, 6-1) recovered two Hot Springs fumbles to seal the victory.

Hot Springs scored on its first possession, quarterback Korey Wasson going 25 yards for a 7-0 lead, but failed to find that offensive rhythm for the rest of the game.

Swanson ran 32 yards on the ensuing drive to tie it 7-7. James went over from the 1 for a 14-7 lead after the Rams blocked a field-goal attempt by Erick Guadron, the star of Hot Springs' Class 5A soccer championship team.

After blocking a second Guadron field-goal attempt, Lakeside drove deep into Hot Springs territory before Alexander mishandled a snap and the Trojans recovered. Phillip Gayle pushed the Rams' lead to 17-7 with a 39-yard field goal just before halftime.

Alexander completed seven of 12 passes for 192 yards with one interception, Dean hauling in six passes for 188 yards. Chris Stewart paced the Trojans with 52 yards on 14 carries.

